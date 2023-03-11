Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently announced the winner and finalists of the 2022 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest. The finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the grand-prize winner will have an ice cream party and will be awarded $500.
The grand-prize winner is Pilsen Skylighters of Luxemburg, Wisconsin, with the flavor “Cow Lick.” The leader was Jenny Salentine.
There were four finalists.
• Winchester 4-H Club of Larsen, Wisconsin, with the flavor “Summer Nights.” Leader was Anne Zillges.
People are also reading…
• Johnstown 4-H Club of Darien, Wisconsin, with the flavor “Cranberry Bog.” Leader was Kat Mawhinney.
• Hilltop Climbers 4-H Club of Mondovi, Wisconsin, with the flavor “Strawberry Summer Nights.” Leader was Patty George.
• Bradford 4-H Club of Sharon, Wisconsin, with the flavor of “Mudrunner.” Leader was Sandy Harshaw.
The Pilsen Skylighters’ winning flavor, Cow Lick, features vanilla ice cream with a caramel swirl, chocolate-coated pretzels and fudge pieces. Cow Lick will be produced by Cedar Crest for the 2023 summer season as a Feature Flavor for the month of July. The flavor will be available in ice cream parlors and scoops shops across the state of Wisconsin and beyond.
Entries were judged by a panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest. The family-owned company based in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant. Cedar Crest distributes products in several Midwest states and beyond. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.