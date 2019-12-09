Winter calving can lead to health risks for newborn calves. Heavy snowfall and dangerous wind chills can create calving conditions that are difficult to manage. They can put the ears, feet and life of newborn calves at risk. But calving indoors also has its drawbacks.
When calving indoors with a number of animals producing heat and humidity, the temperature changes can produce poor air quality. This leads to transmission of potential pathogens and increases the risk of neonatal-calf diarrhea or pneumonia.
Newborn calves have two internal mechanisms to help them cope with cold weather.
Calves are able to shiver, which is the involuntary muscle movements designed to increase warmth by expending energy.
- The non-shivering response allows fat to be used to increase calf metabolic rate by two to four times the resting rate to help them cope with colder temperatures.
- That special kind of fat is known as brown fat. It’s readily available to the newborn to provide energy to cope with the sudden change in the calf’s environment at birth.
Calves born to properly fed dams come equipped with that remarkable cold-coping mechanism. The newborn calf’s ability to cope with cold weather means the calf needs to rise quickly after birth to find its food and life source through the dam’s colostrum.
Colostrum is a form of milk that mammals produce in late pregnancy. It contains energy, protein, fat and vitamins as well as antibodies to protect newborns until their own immune system is totally functional.
Calving ease and excellent mothering ability are critical to the calf’s ability to stand and nurse quickly. In colder temperatures calves born without some environmental protection or born to poor mothers with poor-quality colostrum will be at greater risk for infection from disease-causing pathogens.
Those may be pathogens that cause calf scours or pathogens associated with respiratory disease. In either case the pathogens are simply taking advantage of a calf with a compromised immune status.
To determine whether a calf has nursed, observe the dam’s udder and teats for evidence of nursing; feel the inside of the calf’s mouth. A calf with a cold mouth has not nursed and needs attention.
If calving outside during the winter, extra bedding is necessary as protection from the wind. But cows delivering calves usually leave the herd to find secluded locations. Producers need to be extra-diligent when looking for calves that are cold and slow to rise.
Those calves may need some type of additional heat source and supplemental colostrum. That may mean the newborns need to spend a few hours in a calf “hot box” or just in a warmer environment that’s out of the wind.
In some cases of severe hypothermia, dry heat may not work well enough; a warm-water bath is necessary. But supplemental heat alone will not be sufficient to warm a calf. The calf must receive colostrum.
The dam’s colostrum is optimal. The next-best options are frozen stored colostrum or one of a number of commercial colostrum substitutes. The commercial colostrum substitutes need to contain a minimum of 100 grams of immunoglobulin per packet. Immunoglobulin is an antibody absorbed through the calf’s small intestine. It provides protection against disease-causing pathogens.
Cold-stressed immune-compromised calves also may require a little extra care with vaccination protocols. In populations of immune-compromised calves, a significant number of calves may not respond adequately to vaccination procedures. Booster doses may be important to prevent respiratory disease during the summer and fall weaning season. Boosters are the second and third doses given within a defined time frame.
