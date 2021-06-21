Wisconsin ag loses longtime friend

Jeff Hicken, 47, of Waupun, Wisconsin, died June 18, 2021, after suffering medical complications since May 28. A public memorial service will be held June 26 in Waupun for Hicken, the agricultural and natural-resources educational consultant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Hicken attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, majoring in agricultural education. He began his career in 1998 as an agricultural instructor and FFA advisor at Sauk Prairie High School.
In 2003 Hicken was named Wisconsin High School Teacher of the Year. He was a recipient of the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Young Member Award, and earned the Herb Kohl Fellowship Award for excellence in education. He was given honorary membership in 2017 into the UW-Madison chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.
He has held his current role with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction since 2006, which also includes the duties of being the State FFA Advisor. He was a member of the National FFA Board of Directors.
During his youth Hicken served as the State FFA Sentinel in 1992-1993 from the Lomira FFA Chapter. He married Sheri Holt in 1999, who also served as a state FFA officer and later as Alice in Dairyland. She survives him, along with two sons, Cole and Drew.
A public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. June 26, at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, 801 E. Lincoln St., Waupun, Wisconsin. A special memorial service led by Pastor Gwen Loomans is planned for 2 p.m., followed by additional visitation time from 3 to 5 p.m.