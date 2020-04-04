STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change held its second meeting March 19 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus. It was one of the last in-person meetings to be held before everything shut down from COVID-19.
The task force was created by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in October 2019 by executive order No. 52. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is the chair of the committee; he hosted the meeting. The task force is comprised of industry members throughout Wisconsin including agriculture. The purpose of the force is to gather climate-change-policy recommendations from the industry representatives to present them to Evers in August 2020. Agricultural representatives on the task force present at the meeting included Wisconsin Farmers Union Watershed coordinator Bill Hogseth, and Chris Pollack, a Wisconsin Farm Bureau member. In creating the task force the governor said science has been ignored for too long and that “we can’t afford to do it any longer.”
“The governor looks to this task force for guidance on combating climate change through bold ideas that are going to help shape the next bi-annual budget through legislation,” Barnes said.
The meeting began with presentations by various utility companies that operate throughout Wisconsin. The company representatives outlined their plans for increasing the use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy-Michigan, Wisconsin said Xcel Energy has led the nation in wind-sourced energy.
“(We are confident) we’ll be the first energy company to go over 10,000 megawatts of wind energy produced,” he said.
He said 15 months ago the company announced plans to be the first electric utility to provide carbon-free electricity by the year 2050.
“We have an intermediate goal of 80 percent carbon reduction by 2030,” he said.
Tyler Huebner is the executive director of RENEW Wisconsin, a non-profit organization started in 1991, based in Madison, Wisconsin. He said both wind- and solar-energy production costs have dropped significantly in the past decade, making them more viable than ever before.
“We’re certainly at a time of change based on economics,” he said.
He addressed the land-use issue surrounding an increase in solar power, referring to a number of projects existing in Wisconsin including a project with Organic Valley. He illustrated the presence of wildflowers and pollinators on land dedicated to solar panels. He also showed the types of fencing used to cordon off large solar farms in Wisconsin.
“If you look at solar setups in the west such as Arizona they’re surrounded by chain-link fencing that makes them look like a prison,” he said. “That’s not going to work in rural Wisconsin. RENEW has been advocating for agricultural fences such as deer fencing that you can see through and fits in better with our rural landscape.”
One of the questions he’s often asked is how much land is needed for solar energy in Wisconsin. Using what he described as an ambitious goal of creating 50 percent of Wisconsin’s energy from solar power he related the amount of land that would require.
“We’re talking about 115,000 acres,” Huebner said. “That’s .3 of 1 percent if you want to get half of your power from solar. Now if you are next to a solar farm it might seem like a lot. It’s not that much when you look at the big picture. We’ve lost about a million acres of farmland in Wisconsin in the past 35 years to development.
“If you think about the suburbs, malls and residential development that we’ve built over the years, none of those decisions go to the Public Service Commission so nobody’s opining one parcel at a time about that change in land use. This is an example of a modern growing economy that we have in Wisconsin.”
Barnes expressed hope that the task force represents an opportunity for Wisconsin to become a national leader in the advancement of climate-change solutions.
Visit www.wicci.wisc.edu for more information.