MADISON AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Wisconsin dairy products take honors

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin dairy producers certainly are consistent.

They dominate the World and U.S. Championship Cheese contests that are held on alternating years each March, presented by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

And it's also the case with another growing competition, the Madison-based World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.

Wisconsin companies took top honors in 28 of the 94 product categories, swept the top-three spots in six categories and churned out one of the three best-of-show winners, according to results from this past month’s three-day event at Madison Area Technical College.

Lake Country Dairy, a subsidiary of Schuman Cheese based near Turtle Lake in northwestern Wisconsin, swept the Mascarpone category with its Cello Mascarpone selected as the cheese and butter Grand Champion. The cheese, made from fresh milk and sweet cream, is ideal for filling cannoli or being used in a tiramisu recipe, according to the company’s website. Lake Country also had first-place finishes in the categories of hard Italian cheese and flavored natural cheese.

People are also reading…

  • A French onion dip made by Hiland Dairy in Chandler, Oklahoma, was selected as the Grade A Grand Champion.
  • Chocolate ice cream produced by Southeastern Grocers, in Jacksonville, Florida, was the Ice Cream Grand Champion.

Products in the contest included cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour-cream dips, whipping cream, whey, and creative and innovative products from dairy processors throughout North America.

“This year’s contest was a record-breaker, reflecting how much dairy processors have come to embrace this unique and special event,” said Brad Legreid, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, which conducts the annual contest. “As the only all-dairy-product contest of its kind in the world, the dairy industry has quickly learned the myriad benefits accrued from participating in the contest. Winning companies parlay their success into unprecedented marketing and retail-sales opportunities, while other companies receive valuable insights from the 50 highly trained sensory experts whom judge their products.”

The first-place winners will be auctioned off Oct. 4 at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, with a portion of the proceeds used to fund scholarships awarded annually to students pursuing careers in the dairy industry. The contest was founded in 2003 when there were just 100 entries but has seen continued growth. This year there were 1,560 entries from throughout North America.

  • The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. of Madison, which had the best mint ice cream, took the Philly Vanilla category with its Vanilla Bean ice cream. It placed first in the open class ice-cream category with its London Fog, described on the company’s website as a “creamy and smooth Earl Grey tea latte re-imagined as your new favorite ice cream.”
  • Kwik Trip’s dairy plant in La Crosse, Wisconsin, took first place in the cookies and cookie-dough ice cream category with its Brookie Dough Ice Cream.
  • Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus, Wisconsin, had the best vanilla ice cream in the contest and the best white 2 percent milk.
  • Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese near Waterloo, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 20th year. It had the best plain cheese curd and also won best in the Mozzarella category with its fresh marinated Mozzarella.
  • Foremost Farms in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, won the salted-butter category.
  • Prairie Farms Dairy near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, produced the vest baby-Swiss.
  • Lactalis near Belmont, Wisconsin, placed first in the feta-cheese category.

