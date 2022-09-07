 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin leader chosen at safety conference

During a recent in-person conference for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health, Brian Kuhl of Hudson, Wisconsin – who serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation – was selected by the Board of Directors as the president-elect for 2022-2023.

“With 2022 marking 60 years of the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health organization – starting out as the National Institute for Farm Safety in 1962 – I find it very refreshing and encouraging to see such strong participation from both our current long-standing members and many prospective future members, as we welcomed 16 students at our first in- person conference post-pandemic,” he said. “By bringing together perspectives from our experienced well-versed members and individuals with new innovative ideas, I’m looking forward to working with the board and our membership to lead this organization into the future.”

The organization states it’s dedicated to the professional development of agricultural safety and health professionals as well as to providing national and international leadership in preventing agricultural injuries and illnesses to the agricultural community. It provides opportunities for sharing information about research and intervention programs; the goal is improving professional skills and knowledge, enabling networking and other supportive activities.

Visit www.isash.org for more information.

