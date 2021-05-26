Wisconsin needs to expand broadband

OPINION At the Public Service Commission we understand how important broadband access is to our community educational and economic opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has added urgency to expanding the critical service across the state so we can decrease the digital divide impacting many of our reduced-income and rural communities.
Broadband access has become an essential service that too many of our neighbors still need. According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, 7.1 percent of Wisconsin residents lack access to at least one fixed and wired broadband service with a speed of 25 megabits per second or better, compared to the national average of 5.6 percent. Those numbers are even more challenging in our state’s rural areas, where 22.7 percent of residents lack access to those services.
Small-business owners need to have a robust online presence.
Farmers need connectivity to utilize precision-agricultural practices and to compete in a global economy.
Students of all ages need the ability to access virtual learning.
Families should have the option to access telehealth services rather than need to travel long distances for routine medical appointments.
Since Wis. Gov. Tony Evers took office, the PSC has awarded more than $52 million in grants to fund the expansion of high-speed broadband internet. That’s almost three times more than what was funded in the previous six years combined. We have made a lot of progress but more funding is necessary to ensure reliable and affordable internet is accessible no matter the ZIP code.
Evers’ proposed 2021-2023 biennial budget allocates $200 million for broadband. Access initiatives such as more funding for broadband-expansion grants as well as the creation of a line-extension grant program designed to partially offset line-extension costs to make existing infrastructure accessible to more households. The budget expands the Broadband Connectors pilot program to help local communities enter into partnerships with providers. It includes consumer protections that require providers to meet certain service requirements, including prohibiting denying service to residential customers on the basis of race or income. Approving a budget with those provisions is critical to connecting to the parts of our state that are most difficult to reach.
We know expanding access to broadband internet is difficult in Wisconsin because many areas don’t have the population density to support a return on investment for internet-service providers. We have a vision to connect all in our state, and we need the state legislature’s support to continue that important work. As we wait to learn how the $3.2 billion in federal aid for COVID-19 relief will be distributed across the state, I ask you to call your state legislators at 800-362-9472. Ask them to support the governor’s broadband provisions in the state budget. Those initiatives will move our state forward by breaking down barriers to broadband access in our state. By diminishing the digital divide, it will allow all in our state to realize the benefits of broadband and enable Wisconsin to reach its full potential.
Rebecca Cameron Valcq is the chairperson of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Visit psc.wi.gov for more information.