Wisconsin had three and a half days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 3. Temperatures were at less than normal this past week, with overnight temperatures dipping into the teens. Warmest temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Fieldwork halted across southern and eastern Wisconsin when back-to-back storms dumped 3 to 8 inches of snow.
The Madison weather station recorded 8.1 inches of snow for the month of October, all of which fell this past week. That easily beat the previous record of 5.2 inches of snow in October 1917. The Milwaukee weather station saw the second-snowiest October on record with 6.1 inches.
Warmer temperatures and rain during the weekend melted most of the snow cover but left fields even soggier than before. In contrast minimal precipitation in northern and western Wisconsin meant fieldwork was going full tilt all week. Farmers raced to take crops out of the fields and manure pits emptied. Fields dried and firmed in some areas, though farmers were still contending with stuck machinery and soil damage in others. Reporters noted that combining was going ahead despite excessive grain moistures in both corn and soybeans.
Topsoil-moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 63 percent adequate and 37 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 63 percent adequate and 36 percent surplus.
Ninety-six percent of corn was dented. Eighty-three percent of corn was reported mature, 28 days behind the previous year and 19 days behind the five-year average. Harvest of corn for grain was 21 percent complete, 19 days behind the previous year and 16 days behind the average. Corn condition was 62 percent good-to-excellent, 1 percentage point less than the previous week. Corn for silage harvest was 88 percent complete, 25 days behind the previous year and 18 days behind the average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 25 percent.
Plants were dropping leaves off 95 percent of soybeans. Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete, six days behind the previous year and 12 days behind the average.
Winter wheat was 75 percent planted, 13 days behind the previous year and 17 days behind the average. Forty-nine percent of winter wheat had emerged, 17 days behind the average.
Oats were 97 percent harvested.
Potatoes were reported 95 percent harvested.
The fourth cutting of alfalfa hay was 87 percent complete.
Fall tillage was reported as 25 percent complete, 10 days behind the previous year and 17 days behind the average.
