The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council held a virtual session Dec. 15, 2022; it was a snowy day in the state. The group focused on the topic “Exporting International Products around the World.” The students began the morning with each sharing a bit about their favorite holiday foods. They were welcomed by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.
Morgan Baerwolf served as the chair of the session, introducing two speakers. The first speaker was Greg Helmbrecht, a member of the ag department’s Plant Industry Bureau. He spoke about his duties in his role, specifically within the Phytosanitary Export Certification Program. He performs commodity inspections to ensure the safety of exported and that companies are following all regulations in place from each country. He said the most common products the program certifies are grain products, followed by wood, seed, potatoes, cranberries and much more.
The second speaker was Shirley Acedo, an economic-development consultant for the ag department. She explained the large role Wisconsin agriculture has on our state’s economy, and highlighted the significance and level of international trade that occurs in Wisconsin agriculture.
“One of the most interesting takeaways I learned in this session is that Wisconsin agriculture affects the economy of not only our state, but our country as well,” said Brandon Boyd, a youth-council member from Watertown, Wisconsin. “I did not know that Wisconsin exported the many products that it produces to such a wide variety of countries around the world.”
Acedo interacts with international partners to discuss and facilitate trade. She provided examples of her previous international work and talked about international trade-export activities she’s currently involved in within her role.
“Learning about international trade and the way (the ag department) impacts exports (around) the world was very influential,” said Claire Esselman, a youth-council member from Clinton, Wisconsin. “(The ag department) provides programs not only for producers, but also for agriculture companies within the state of Wisconsin to increase their revenue.”
A period of questions and answers was held after the speakers concluded their presentations. The council members asked many questions. Both speakers shared more about their educational backgrounds, day-to-day schedules, interactions within other organizations including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the different types of people they meet through their jobs.
The members were then able to split into breakout rooms. One group discussed how to market an international promotional event to an agribusiness. The second group learned more about differing certifications required by different countries and how to issue a Phytosanitary Certificate for products. The meeting concluded after a spokesperson from each group shared their discussions.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Brianna Meyer of Chilton, Wisconsin, is a senior at Chilton High School. She’s active in many clubs and organizations in her school and community, including Chilton FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society, 4-H and Junior Holsteins. She’s actively involved with her family’s dairy farm – Jenlar Holsteins and Brown Swiss – as well as a company member of the Makaroff Youth Ballet. She plans to continue her education into college, with a degree in dairy science, and then continue into veterinary school.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.