Wisconsin’s conservation service creates success

Success: Work to regenerate woodlands
Submitted by the Shawano County Natural Resources Conservation Service
TIGERTON, Wis. – John and Jim Hanson, brothers, of Hanson Brothers Farm own 192 acres of woodlands in Shawano County. Jim and John were raised on the property just outside of Tigerton. The brothers in 2019 became interested in protecting their maple and red oak trees from the heavy deer browsing that the majority of Shawano County is known for. They applied through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding for 3,581 feet of deer-barrier fencing in an effort to regenerate 8.9 acres of forest.
The Hansons have always been good stewards of the land. They say it was passed down from their mother – a teacher, their father – a farmer, and their uncle who produced maple syrup on the family’s property. The brothers have worked with private foresters, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources foresters and Natural Resources Conservation Service staff to develop a sustainable forest. They have also participated in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Program for tree planting; they’ve planted more than 150,000 trees on their property.
The Hansons were one of the first Natural Resources Conservation Service participants to be involved in the deer-barrier pilot project. Staff from the Shawano, Marathon and Waupaca county field offices cooperated to rank areas where deer browsing was greater, to qualify for financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Sherrie Zenk-Reed is a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She’s worked closely with the brothers.
“John and Jim’s property was perfect for being one of the first to participate in the newly developed (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) practice,” she said. “Deer browse was high and the seedlings were there just waiting for some protection so they could take off.”
Deer barriers are fencing at least 8 feet tall surrounding a given area to promote the natural regeneration of understory trees.
“Temporary deer-exclusion fencing is a less expensive and a more-effective method of getting new trees established in larger areas than traditional use of cages or tree tubes that only protect individual trees,” said Eric Roers, DNR forester. “With fencing you are growing a new ‘complete’ forest, with all of the tree species and ground plants protected and growing together.”
The brothers have an ultimate goal for their forest – to maintain forest productivity and health. They plan to continue enrollment in the Managed Forest Law program and to pass on their legacy of good stewardship to their children and nine grandchildren. Natural Resources Conservation Service staff say they look forward to working with Jim and John Hanson in their future conservation efforts.
Success: See benefits through partnership
Submitted by the Taylor County Natural Resources Conservation Service
GILMAN, Wis. – Working in partnership to accomplish conservation goals is something that’s all too relevant in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Klayton Kree was recently hired for his first job out of college, as a soil-conservation technician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in the Medford USDA Service Center. Partnerships are relevant in that Kree’s position is due to the partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development. The Golden Sands organization is located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. It helps promote and create opportunities and jobs in conservation, partnering with the service.
The career-partnership opportunity has allowed Kree to work with numerous landowners, including Doug Stanek. Stanek is a beginning farmer located near Gilman in the western portion of Taylor County. He’s a beef-cattle farmer with almost 100 acres of grazing pasture. He’s adapted new conservation-focused strategies through partnerships with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the local Land Conservation Department. He’s working to improve the health of his soil, plants and animals.
Stanek has worked with the two organizations to improve his operation by implementing many different conservation practices such as prescribed grazing, fencing, livestock pipelines, forage and biomass plantings, heavy-use area protection and a watering facility. He’s been able to adapt new techniques on his farm to ensure sustainable and conservation-minded measures.
With the Yellow River flowing along the northern border of his property, he’s working to limit resource concerns present on his land. By partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, he’s been able to successfully graze his cattle on the property – with extremely positive results. The growth of the plants in each pasture is thick and plentiful.
Stanek strives to ensure that overgrazing is never an option. Typically he leaves half the height that was growing before the cattle were moved to that section. After rotation on a pasture, there’s usually about 6 to 8 inches of plant height, which promotes successful regeneration and growth. It promotes nutrient and carbon storage in the soil, increases organic matter and improves soil health. By ensuring overgrazing doesn’t happen, permanent root and plant structure prevents bare soil from being exposed and makes it less likely for runoff and erosion to take place.
“As I was out on the property, I saw firsthand how thick and tall the growth was,” Kree said.
Stanek said, “My father continues to do conventional grazing where he leaves them all year. He just told me that he will need to begin feeding them hay soon. Look around here; I don’t think I’ll be needing to feed hay for a while.”
Kree’s partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Golden Sands RC&D has furthered his personal conservation knowledge and his career. It’s given him the opportunity to work with landowners like Stanek to meet conservation goals.
“After beginning work with Doug, it has helped me also begin my journey into conservation and working with landowners to meet their needs while practicing conservation,” Kree said.
Partnerships have been a great way for both Kree and Stanek to tap into agency resources and information, using that guidance to begin the conservation journey of reaching goals.
“In the past year working for the (Natural Resources Conservation Service), I have gained a vast amount of knowledge and experience that proves beneficial to me,” Kree said.
Stanek has been able to incorporate many practices into his operation, which has helped him become a better conservation partner and landowner.
“Working alongside the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) has helped me in that I can effectively and efficiently construct right the first time the things I need on my farm, rather than struggle with temporary infrastructures,” Stanek said.
This allows him to properly apply grazing to the land to improve soil health. He wants to slowly and consistently expand his operation. He’s been keeping an eye on property nearby and will continue working in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to meet his conservation goals.