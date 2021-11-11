Wisconsin State Fair Park interim CEO named

Shari Black has been appointed to serve as interim CEO and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. Kathleen O’Leary, outgoing CEO and executive director, retired from state service at the end of October.
According to the State Fair Park board’s policies and procedures, John Yingling, board chairman, may appoint the interim director. He also is tasked with selecting a committee of board members to conduct a search for the next CEO and executive director.
Black has been involved in the fair industry for more than 20 years. She served as executive director for the Waukesha County Fair for 15 years. In 2016 she transitioned to Wisconsin State Fair Park as senior director of event services. She was promoted to chief programs officer in 2019, which included overseeing agriculture, vendor services, competitive exhibits, entertainment and all rides and attractions for the Wisconsin State Fair. Visit WiStateFair.com for more information.