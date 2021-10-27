Wisconsinite leads global resiliency struggle

BAGLEY, Wis. – Brad Clark is looking at farming differently these days. Helping his family farm to become more resilient in the face of extreme-weather events while maintaining profitability has gained even greater significance. And recently becoming a Climate Positive Leader has given him new appreciation for what he can do to help farmers like him around the world.
“Here I am this farmer in the southwestern corner of Wisconsin and I’m being told I should get a passport and be ready to travel,” he said.
That’s because the Bagley farmer recently was among a group in the United States and four other countries selected by the Climate Positive Leaders Program. It’s a nomination-based farmer-recognition initiative sponsored by Corteva Inc. The farmers will travel abroad to share their climate-smart practices with other farmers.
They’re also receiving lifetime memberships in the Global Farmer Network, a group that supports farmer leaders from around the world. The leaders work with others to innovate and encourage practices that improve food security, sustainable farming and economic growth.
“The new practices are working for us,” Clark said. “And it will be exciting to talk with other farmers and exchange ideas.”
Brad Clark and his brothers – Brian and Bruce Clark – own and operate the row-crop and dairy farm that their parents – Wayne and Pauline Clark – established in 1966. The brothers formed in 1997 a limited-liability company with their parents.
The family farms more than 4,500 acres and milks more than 950 cows. They also raise their own replacement heifers at Clark View Farms, located on a ridge along the Mississippi River.
“We can see the river from the ridge,” Brad Clark said.
In the past two decades they’ve witnessed extreme-weather events. A tornado in 1998 destroyed their dairy barn.
Living and farming so close to the river, the Clarks are attuned to water in general.
“Starting in 2007 we’ve seen a lot more flooding,” said Bruce Clark.
In July 2007 their area was hit with 10 inches of rain in just a few hours. The village of Bagley flooded; mud and rock slides closed area roads. The village dealt with widespread flooding again in April 2019.
To reduce the impact of extreme weather and erosion on their rolling fields, the Clarks have implemented no-till, cover crops, a crop rotation that incorporates small grains and reduced-disturbance manure application.
They also use a block-farming system.
“We have a lot of ridge ground so we eliminated contour strips and are now planting each ridge into one crop,” he said. “We’re able to meet conservation requirements by implementing no-till practices and one year of small grains in our rotation.”
Depending on how many acres are involved in a particular ridge or section of land, Clark’s entire acreage will be all alfalfa, corn, beans or a small grain.
“That really helps with applying manure; we don't have to drag the hose over our alfalfa and we also have fewer setups per application season,” he said. “Some of our ridges are as much as a-mile-and-one-half long. With block farming we don’t have 2 feet to 4 feet wasted ground between crops that comes with a normal contour.”
Clark started no-tilling and planting cover crops three years ago.
“To no-till you need cover crops,” he said.
The first year he planted a mix of forage turnips, forage radishes and barley with help from an aerial-seeding service. He was able to try the practice with cost-share assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service-Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Cover-crop seed was applied in late August prior to soybean or corn harvest.
“I was skeptical at first but it worked,” he said. “Aerial application helps with seeding early and fast.”
In 2021 he used a no-till drill to plant a 10-way cover-crop mix after a small-grain harvest in late August. By late September the cover crops had a good start.
“That’s a great way to diversify and to provide a wider window to establish more species in the rotation Brad is using,” said Adam Kramer, co-founder of Black Sand Granary near Patch Grove, Wisconsin.
Kramer nominated Clark for the Climate Positive Leader program. Black Sand Granary provides a number of services such as agronomy planning, input recommendations and custom seeding. The two have been working together for about seven years.
With manure application, cover crops can grow well – even in dry conditions, Kramer said. The species mix that Clark used works to create a diverse environment above- and below-ground.
Rotation is important for farmers who want to produce their own straw, and spread manure earlier in the season, Kramer said. Farmers have the chance to plant a cover crop or fall-seed alfalfa following a small grain.
Clark said he’s reduced his horsepower per acre by no-tilling. He’s reduced the number of field passes needed which, in turn, has reduced soil compaction. Less compaction coupled with deep-rooted cover crops has helped to improve soil health and water-holding capacity.
“Our fields are green almost 11 months out of the year,” he said.
A diverse crop rotation helps to improve soil health. It also helps to break pest and weed pressures as well as lend risk management to Clark’s farming operation. The rotation is based upon the needs of the farm’s dairy operation. It involves planting corn three to four years followed by a small grain, followed by soybeans and then alfalfa. He tries to maintain alfalfa stands for four years.
Planting a small grain, such as barley or rye, allows him to apply manure after harvest. He can then follow with a planting of alfalfa in the fall or following spring.
The Clarks have used a Bazooka toolbar and drag line to apply manure. The drag line helps to minimize soil compaction, and it saves wear and tear on local roadways. The manure system pumps between 1,600 and 1,900 gallons of manure per minute.
Kramer attributes Clark’s success to his follow-through; more management decisions are involved in maintaining green cover year-round.
“(And) you need contingencies,” he said.
Clark said, “Several years ago we began formulating a transition plan to implement primary practices, secondary practices and eventually enhancement practices. We took the approach of ‘adjust, sustain and enhance,’ understanding it was going to take some time to see the benefits. Our farm has come a long way in a few years and we have a long way to go. But we’re in a much-better place today than we once were.
“Change is hard but can be good. And if it benefits the environment, you can’t hardly go wrong.”
Visit www.corteva.com/sustainability/climatepositive for more information. Follow the Clarks at www.facebook.com – search for Clark View Farms – for more news.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.