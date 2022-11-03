 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsinite named to traceability group

Wisconsin Cattleman's Association logo

Bob Mitchell of Spring Creeks Cattle Company in Wisconsin’s Crawford County has been appointed by the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association to represent the state’s cattle producers in the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Traceability Working Group.

The 25-member group is developing a voluntary, electronic animal-disease traceability system for all cattle entering commerce. The group is scheduled to complete its work by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Convention in February 2023 in New Orleans.

Mitchell is a board member of the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium. He previously served on the Cattlemen's Beef Board executive committee as co-chairman of the Beef Checkoff Safety Committee, and as an ex-officio of the Wisconsin Beef Council. Visit wisconsincattlemen.com for more information.

+1 
Bob Mitchell

