MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin was well-represented at the recent annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Austin, Texas.
Joe Bragger, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, provided a recap of the conference. The Wisconsin delegation took to the national meeting 17 policy-change recommendations, including 12 related to dairy. Fifty Wisconsin Farm Bureau members attended the conference.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation supports reform of the Federal Milk Marketing Order. That includes farmers having the ability to have a voice and to vote on changes to milk-pricing regulations. Delegates at the national convention supported elimination or modification of bloc voting by dairy cooperatives.
“It’s been since 1993 since an order was last opened; there’s been no vote provision (for farmers) in the Federal Milk Marketing Order,” Bragger said.
The Wisconsin delegation also supported more transparency in milk pricing and improving products. Bragger said the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group is offering block-cheese futures and options for Cheddar cheese. The CME Group reported it’s launching cheese futures and options contracts that will cash-settle to the monthly weighted average block-cheese price reported by the National Dairy Product Sales Report. The Wisconsin delegation supports that specialty cheese also be included.
“We’re looking to get those higher-value-added products listed to help with price,” Bragger said. “We’re also looking at adopting California milk standards where we could increase the butterfat in our milk. That would immediately move a lot of milk, even further supporting prices.”
Delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention voiced support for a farmer- and industry-led milk-management system that would evaluate various options. That would help support the price farmers are receiving by controlling some of the surplus, Bragger said.
“Several cooperatives are instituting some supply programs to help better manage milk they’re receiving,” he said.
Farm Bureau leaders in 2019 decided to oppose a mandatory quota system. Rather they would support a flexible supply-management system administered through the marketplace – involving milk processors, cooperatives and individual dairy farmers.
Bragger participated in an industry breakfast this year with the presidents of other state Farm Bureaus. Their conversations featured common themes – dairy as well as rural broadband, and water quantity and quality, he said.
The American Farm Bureau Federation reported on other policies it will focus on in 2020. Delegates updated labor and immigration policies, emphasizing there should be significant changes to the H-2A program.
“While the American Farm Bureau Federation has long had policy in place to ensure an accessible competitive guest-worker program, the updates address problems with the adverse effect wage rate,” was stated. “(They) emphasize the importance of year-round program access to all of agriculture.”
Delegates to the national convention also called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to significantly improve conservation-compliance-program transparency and due process for farmers. They prioritized changes in USDA’s processes for wetland delineations and the appeals process. Delegates also adopted a new policy supporting repeal of “Swampbuster” provisions.
Delegates voted to support allowing an increased tetrahydrocannabinol level in industry hemp. That would give American Farm Bureau Federation staff flexibility to talk with regulators and lawmakers about the appropriate legal level, and to increase the window of time farmers are allowed to conduct testing for tetrahydrocannabinol.
Delegates said they want federal climate-change policy to reflect regional variations. They oppose state-by-state climate-change policies.
Visit wfbf.com and fb.org and cmegroup.com/dairy for more information.