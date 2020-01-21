ABBOTTSFORD, Wis. – “What’s your BHAG?”
That was the question asked by Kevin Bernhardt, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension farm-management specialist with the Center for Dairy Profitability.
Attendees at a recent workshop learned he meant “What’s your Big Hairy Audacious Goal?”
The Farm Pulse Continuum workshop was an introductory session on farm financial analysis. Bernhardt was asking what producers want out of a financial analysis. He described the morning meeting as “a day of motivation;” it was intended to introduce a program that will consist of three sessions in February and March.
Bernhardt’s approach is hands-on.
“If a financial analysis doesn’t tell me what to do tomorrow morning after breakfast to make my financial situation better, then it’s likely a waste of time,” he said. “If we can measure it, we can manage it.”
Producers can measure how well they are working their assets by using the asset-turnover ratio, he said. Other measurements like the operating-profit-margin ratio allows farmers to assess how well they’re managing their expenses. By enrolling in the three sessions a number of those ratios can be determined for each farm. And that can ultimately help operators make an important decision – what to do tomorrow morning after breakfast to improve the financial situation.
Producers are all likely familiar with the minimum level of farm financial analysis required to do annual taxes and satisfy lenders.
“Why go deeper into farm financial numbers?” Bernhardt asked. “Where to spend valuable management time, what aspects of a farm need changing, and the nature of a farm’s debt structure, growth planning and farm transitioning are all done more effectively through a thorough financial analysis.”
Bernhardt used the Ag Financial Advisor database established by the Center for Dairy Profitability to show how dairy farms have differing profitability levels, based on return on assets. The herd sizes in his example ranged from 100 to 199 cows with figures from 2014 through 2018.
- The worst-third of the herds had a return on assets of -1.1 percent.
- The best-third had a return on assets of 4.1 percent.
- That resulted in a net income from operations in a range from $15,705 to $125,988.
The reason for the disparity in net income from operations could be caused by a number of unknown variables, he said. But he was certain the folks at the better range were doing a better job with financial information. Interestingly the milk-production difference between the best-profitability and worst-profitability herds was less than 1,000 pounds per lactation.
A similar profitability range was found on 278 Midwest grain farms of 1,000 to 1,500 acres. According to FINBIN, a database from the University of Minnesota, the worst-20-percent of grain producers were in the red by $77,269, whereas the best-profitability farms were showing a net farm income of $201,657.
“Thorough farm financial analysis is the only way to assess a farm’s situation and answer the question, ‘what can I do after breakfast tomorrow to help my farms finances,’” Bernhardt reiterated.
He showed case studies of farms that were able to make changes after their finances were examined.
The Farm Pulse Continuum program sessions will be held 5-8 p.m. Feb. 5, Feb. 17 and March 4 at the Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N. 1st St., Abbottsford. Attendance at the Jan. 15 workshop is not required to attend the three sessions. Visit bit.ly/PulseContinuum20 or call 715-261-1230 for more information.