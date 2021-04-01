World Dairy Expo 2021 to remain in Madison

After thorough consideration, World Dairy Expo 2021 will remain in Madison, Wisconsin. The event is scheduled to be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center. The announcement follows contingency planning and consideration of other venues.
“The clarity that Expo’s leaders sought from Dane County officials regarding the path forward for responsibly and safely hosting World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come to fruition,” said Bill Hageman, president of the World Dairy Expo board. “We’re grateful for the patience and commitment to World Dairy Expo exhibited by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process.”
Discussions will continue regarding the contract extension proposed by Dane County in early March concerning World Dairy Expo’s use of the Alliant Energy Center. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.