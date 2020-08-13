The first recipient of a new Capital Newspapers employee-recognition program is Agri-View writer Lynn Grooms. She earned the “Above & Beyond Award” through her excellent work in reaching out to the agricultural community.
“Lynn works hard to connect with our readers – online, on the phone and in person,” said Julie Belschner, Agri-View managing editor, when nominating Grooms for the award. “She goes above and beyond to write about and recognize women in agriculture. She researches and writes about new technology in agriculture – a difficult and important subject. She’s always upbeat and positive even during difficult times like these. We couldn't put out a paper without her.”
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Grooms was raised on a livestock farm. She's been an agricultural journalist for more than 30 years. Her articles have been published in a variety of agricultural publications; she joined Agri-View in 2015. As the senior staff reporter she writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies.
Of receiving the Above & Beyond Award she said, “It means a great deal to me because there are so many hard-working and dedicated journalists in our organization. And I’m in a job where I’m able to continue to learn and share the stories of hard-working and dedicated people in all facets of agriculture.”
She was chosen for the award from staff of Central Wisconsin Newspapers, The Cap Times, Wisconsin State Journal and Madison Newspapers. Agri-View is also part of Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises.