Year holds promise, big to-do list

OPINION It would be very difficult to exaggerate the extent of the challenges that the dairy industry and the nation has faced in the past year – and those challenges are far from finished. But it’s also true that the promise of 2021 shouldn’t be underestimated. A new Congress and a new administration are beginning work. With bipartisanship perhaps more important than ever, it’s crucial that policymakers share a genuine desire to go beyond present difficulties to hit the ground running.
At the National Milk Producers Federation, that’s exactly what we’re doing. Our spirit of working ranges across efforts in advancing legislation, regulatory policies, trade initiatives and on-farm best practices.
In the new Congress we’ll of course seek to advance dairy’s needs within COVID-19-relief legislation. Even as the stimulus approved late this past year begins implementation, more assistance has been proposed. We’ll examine the need for additional resources as the legislative process unfolds.
Child-nutrition programs are due for reauthorization, offering a chance to maintain and expand dairy options in school meals and to build upon the strong reaffirmation of dairy’s nutritional value in the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans. That recognition creates potential opportunities to improve school milk offerings. The emphasis on nutrition also helps us with the anticipated re-introduction of the Dairy PRIDE Act, which would make the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fix consumer confusion concerning the nutritional content of dairy versus plant-based products.
Agricultural labor is already on Congress’s mind, with the new Biden administration’s plan to be active on broader immigration reform. All of agriculture continues to need legislation that provides permanent legal status for current workers. Dairy needs a guest-worker program that meets its unique needs as a year-round perishable product, a large number of which comes from operations that use immigrant labor.
Climate-related legislation is another near-certainty. That will give dairy the opportunity to advance the goals of the Net Zero Initiative that the National Milk Producers Federation and partners launched in 2019 to reduce the sector’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 and improve water quality. Infrastructure or tax legislation may provide helpful vehicles for changes, such as an investment tax credit for nutrient-separation technologies that would address water-quality challenges. Bipartisan legislation introduced this past year would remove barriers to farmer participation in environmental markets.
And all of that sets the stage for the 2023 farm bill, which may see field hearings and stakeholder discussions as soon as next year. That will entail a review of the Dairy Margin Coverage program and other risk-management tools.
While we seek advances in Congress, we will also be working with the new administration to ensure that gains from the past four years are secured and that dairy continues to advance, domestically and internationally. Most important among trade concerns will be enforcing the US-Mexico-Canada agreement – particularly regarding Canadian dairy policies and Mexican technical standards – and the treatment of common cheese names.
Restoring export growth to China through full implementation of the “Phase 1” U.S.-China trade agreement and ending market-damaging retaliatory tariffs on U.S. dairy exports to China will also be important. The United States additionally needs to reenter the Trans-Pacific Partnership and-or negotiate comprehensive market-opening trade agreements with key Asian markets such as Japan, Vietnam and Philippines as well as the United Kingdom, Kenya and many others.
The National Milk Producers Federation along with its partner the U.S. Dairy Export Council will continue to encourage science-based guidelines in multilateral organizations, including Codex, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Health Organization and the United Nations. U.S. officials will also need to address long-entrenched regulatory barriers in the European Union while countering EU geographical-indication policies that infringe on U.S. companies’ use of common food names in markets around the world.
Domestically the regulatory front will be active. Dairy may need to defend gains made through the navigable-waters rule, which last year provided common-sense solutions to waterways regulation but may be under threat. Potential rules regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – PFAS chemicals – will continue to pose challenges, as will calls to include dairy farms in the FDA’s Intentional Adulteration rule. That would needlessly add more red tape to farmer lives. All those efforts in Washington and worldwide touch the farms owned by producers in National Milk Producers Federation member-cooperatives.
And on the farm itself we’re also striving for effective support. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is potentially approving manufacturing for the first food-and-mouth-disease vaccine in the United States and implementing requirements to enhance the national food-and-mouth-disease vaccine bank. A USDA grant makes the National Milk Producers Federation the leader in efforts to bring enhanced biosecurity and the government’s Secure Milk Supply Plan into the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program – FARM.
In protecting against bovine tuberculosis, the National Milk Producers Federation is also leading a multi-stakeholder task force with the ¬USDA to develop best practices to minimize animal-to-human and human-to-animal transmission.
And with FDA beginning to phase out remaining over-the-counter antibiotics for livestock production, the National Milk Producers Federation and FARM will remain a resource for best practices of how to manage the new environment. Opportunities abound to create a more environmentally and economically sustainable dairy industry as well. The Biden climate-change initiative may create opportunities for carbon-credit trading for farms, and that initiative could advance water-quality trading as well. Meanwhile the FARM environmental stewardship this year is adding resources to support industry goals and continuing to promote excellent-caliber human resources and safety management for on-farm practices.
The initiatives are an incredible array of efforts, ranging from global trade to local farms. But these are incredible times. By moving forward with clarity and dedication, we can make them better. While we will certainly face many challenges in the year ahead, dairy’s gains also promise to be many in 2021. We look forward to achieving that promise.
Jim Mulhern is the CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation; visit nmpf.org for more information.