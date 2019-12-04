Despite shelves full of new varieties from Icelandic to Australian to coconut-based, U.S. yogurt sales are in a multiyear slump. Yogurt companies are confident that more new products can boost sales. But some analysts are skeptical, saying larger trends like protein bars will be difficult to turn around.
“Consumers are just not eating as much yogurt as they once did,” said Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink reports for Mintel, a market-research company.
U.S. sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks peaked at almost $9 billion in 2015. They’re expected in 2019 to hit $8.2 billion, a decrease of 3.6 percent from 2018. They’re expected to decrease another 10 percent by 2024 to $7.4 billion.
Chobani — the second-biggest yogurt maker by U.S. market share — thinks innovation can halt that slide. The company recently introduced its first oat-based yogurts, capitalizing on booming sales of oat milk and consumer interest in plant-based eating. The move follows market leader Danone’s introduction this past July of oat-based yogurts under its "So Delicious" brand.
“If we stay close to the consumer and continue to give them the food they want from a trend perspective and a health perspective, yogurt continues to grow,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani president.
Chobani is also moving into non-yogurt products for the first time. In January it’s planning to launch four flavors of oat drinks as well as dairy-based coffee creamers. It’s an acknowledgment of market realities. Coffee creamer and oat-milk sales are increasing even as other products struggle — including Greek yogurt and soy milk.
Health and animal-welfare concerns are driving some Americans away from dairy altogether. The nation’s largest milk processor, Dean Foods, has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing a decades-long decline in U.S. milk consumption.
McGuinness said Chobani's move isn’t a defensive one and that they are still bullish on yogurt. Coffee creamers are a good fit, he said, because cream is a byproduct of yogurt manufacturing. And he is convinced that plant-based eating is a trend with staying power.
“We love yogurt and we still think yogurt is underpenetrated,” he said.
Chobani's dollar sales have increased 9 percent so far this year, according to the company, thanks to the introduction of reduced-sugar and coconut-based yogurts.
McGuinness said Chobani plans to also enter other market categories. The company opened a 70,000-square-foot innovation center in Twin Falls, Idaho, earlier this year, hiring additional research and development staff.
Bryant agrees that innovation is important, but said yogurt companies are just taking share from each other because overall sales aren’t growing. He predicts yogurt sales will continue to decrease because U.S. consumers are eating breakfast on the go. They aren’t making time for spoonable yogurt. They have new options like nutrition shakes and protein bars; many aren’t keen on dairy products.
“It’s not one major factor,” Bryant said. “These little things are chipping away at the market.”
In a Mintel survey released this past month, 30 percent of people who bought yogurt in the past three months said they were also buying foods with more protein or probiotic foods instead of yogurt. Meanwhile 18 percent said they were overwhelmed by the number of yogurts and yogurt drinks on the market. The average grocery store has more than 300 separate yogurt products, a 4 percent increase from 2015, according to Acosta, a marketing firm.
McGuinness acknowledges consumers are overwhelmed. He said Chobani frequently prunes its offerings and removes poor sellers.
“We need to stop duplication and make sure we are answering consumer trends and consumer needs,” he said.
Bryant said the market will only grow if yogurt makers attract new consumers -- and convince them to eat yogurt for different occasions like snacks or dinner. Yogurt treats for kids, for instance, have helped bring in new buyers, he said. Yogurts designed for specific diets might also attract consumers. After years of declining yogurt sales, General Mills helped stabilize its market share this year with its YQ-brand yogurt with more protein.