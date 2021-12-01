Youth council considers opportunities

“Highlighting the Dairy Industry” was the topic of the virtual meeting Oct. 21 of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Members participated first in an icebreaker, sharing what part of agriculture they knew the least amount about but are the most interested in. The students were then greeted by Randy Romanski, Wisconsin agriculture secretary.
Katelyn Meinholz, a senior from DeForest, chaired the meeting. The first speaker was Natasha Kowalchuk, an environmental-health sanitarian at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She spoke about her work as a milk inspector in northeast Wisconsin, and the importance of inspections to keep dairy products safe and ensure good-quality products for consumers.
“I found it really interesting to learn about the specific details of a dairy inspector’s daily job, especially since I live on a dairy farm and have never learned what all the inspector looks at,” said Kelly Herness, council member from Whitehall. “I even found myself noting a milk truck while driving one day and knew it was directly from a single farm just because of how the back end of the tank looked.”
Sophie Koehler of Chippewa Falls then opened a discussion. Kowalchuk spoke about differences between Grade A and Grade B farms, different milking systems and inspection frequency.
“I loved learning about the milk-inspector aspect of our dairy industry,” Koehler said.
Ainsley Noble of Lancaster said, “I live on a dairy farm so I am used to having a milk inspector once a year, but I never truly understood all aspects that came with their inspections. I really enjoyed learning from Natasha. I enjoyed her taking the time to speak with us.”
The session’s second speaker was Ryan Dunn, a grants specialist at the Wisconsin ag department. He spoke about different grants available through the department’s division of agricultural development, including dairy-processor grants. Grant recipients apply for funds; he detailed what reporting is required. He also answered member questions and provided examples of how funds can be used.
Council members participated in breakout rooms after the morning session to discuss two scenarios – one about dairy-milk inspections and another about dairy-processor grants. At the end of the discussions spokespersons for each group reported to the entire membership.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Emily Stumpf served as the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council’s secretary for October. A senior at Appleton North High School, she’s active in the Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein Association and the B-Square 4-H Club. She shows dairy cattle through her mom’s family farm, Valley-Drive Holsteins. She plans to attend college to double-major in agribusiness and Spanish, with a certificate in dairy science.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.