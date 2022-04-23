Youth Council focuses on animal health

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council met March 17 to learn more about animal health. Council members met virtually with members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection who specialize in animal-disease prevention and disease tracing.
Maria Zillges, a council member from Larsen, Wisconsin, chaired the meeting. The council welcomed Dr. Darlene Konkle, the State Veterinarian at the ag department. Konkle’s work consists of overseeing animal-health programs, working with both public and private stakeholders to protect animal and public health in Wisconsin.
Konkle informed members about current and potential health threats that Wisconsin is facing – such as bovine tuberculosis, African swine fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza. She also spoke on the measures of biosecurity that the ag department’s Division of Animal Health takes when assessing animal-health threats.
“That as different as we may seem, humans and animals are extremely alike,” said Katelyn Meinholz, a council member from DeForest, Wisconsin. “While we both have our unique differences, our similarities to animals help veterinarians find solutions to problems in animals such as sicknesses and injuries.”
Zillges then invited Dr. Gretchen May, veterinarian, to speak on her role as the traceability veterinary program manager at the ag department. May informed members of how they can trace animals and potentially disease through the ag department’s traceability program. She explained how they use premises registration, official identification and general documentation to track infected animals and those that could be potentially infected.
“I thought it was interesting how prepared (the ag department) is in case an outbreak of a certain disease would occur,” Zillges said.
After both presentations were complete, council members asked questions about the Division of Animal Health. Both speakers shared their educational background and career experience.
“I just thought it was very cool how (being) a doctor of veterinary medicine can be so versatile,” said Sophie Koehler, a council member from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Council members then participated in breakout rooms that allowed for discussion and problem-solving, with scenarios that were created by both Konkle and May. A spokesperson from each group presented their solutions to the group.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council meeting in April discusses farm management. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Rebecca Tank of New London, Wisconsin, is a senior at New London High School. She’s the owner and manager of Milkflo Ladies, a small genetic herd of Holstein cattle. She’s active in the New London FFA and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. She’s actively pursuing her Associate’s Degree at Fox Valley Technical College, for agribusiness science and technology, with plans of an agronomy internship at Country Visions beginning in June 2022.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.