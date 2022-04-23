 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Council focuses on animal health

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council met March 17 to learn more about animal health. Council members met virtually with members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection who specialize in animal-disease prevention and disease tracing.

Maria Zillges, a council member from Larsen, Wisconsin, chaired the meeting. The council welcomed Dr. Darlene Konkle, the State Veterinarian at the ag department. Konkle’s work consists of overseeing animal-health programs, working with both public and private stakeholders to protect animal and public health in Wisconsin.

Konkle informed members about current and potential health threats that Wisconsin is facing – such as bovine tuberculosis, African swine fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza. She also spoke on the measures of biosecurity that the ag department’s Division of Animal Health takes when assessing animal-health threats.

“That as different as we may seem, humans and animals are extremely alike,” said Katelyn Meinholz, a council member from DeForest, Wisconsin. “While we both have our unique differences, our similarities to animals help veterinarians find solutions to problems in animals such as sicknesses and injuries.”

Zillges then invited Dr. Gretchen May, veterinarian, to speak on her role as the traceability veterinary program manager at the ag department. May informed members of how they can trace animals and potentially disease through the ag department’s traceability program. She explained how they use premises registration, official identification and general documentation to track infected animals and those that could be potentially infected.

“I thought it was interesting how prepared (the ag department) is in case an outbreak of a certain disease would occur,” Zillges said.

After both presentations were complete, council members asked questions about the Division of Animal Health. Both speakers shared their educational background and career experience.

“I just thought it was very cool how (being) a doctor of veterinary medicine can be so versatile,” said Sophie Koehler, a council member from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Council members then participated in breakout rooms that allowed for discussion and problem-solving, with scenarios that were created by both Konkle and May. A spokesperson from each group presented their solutions to the group.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council meeting in April discusses farm management. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.

Rebecca Tank of New London, Wisconsin, is a senior at New London High School. She’s the owner and manager of Milkflo Ladies, a small genetic herd of Holstein cattle. She’s active in the New London FFA and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. She’s actively pursuing her Associate’s Degree at Fox Valley Technical College, for agribusiness science and technology, with plans of an agronomy internship at Country Visions beginning in June 2022.

Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.

Youth Council applications sought

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages students who will be high school seniors during the 2022-2023 school year to apply to be a member of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

The purpose of the council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the agency’s interactions with Wisconsin's agricultural industry. Members participate in monthly sessions, listen to presentations, engage in discussions and network with professionals across the agricultural industry. Agricultural-related career opportunities, including those in government, are highlighted during the monthly sessions.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members. The agency seeks to have at least one member from each of its nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members.

Each student must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay. Each applicant also must submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation. Students serve a one-year term, receiving certificates at the completion of their term.

The application deadline is March 31. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.

Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the role played in the state’s agricultural industry by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The council is comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors who participate in virtual monthly sessions to hear presentations, participate in discussions and network with others from across the agricultural industry.

Agri-View is sharing articles from Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members, who will share highlights from their meetings as well as perspectives regarding topics discussed.

2021-2022 youth-council membership

Members are all Wisconsin high-school seniors.

  • Crystal Anhalt, Manitowoc
  • Lauren Breunig, Sauk City
  • Connor Fields, Plain
  • Kelly Herness, Whitehall
  • Amy Jentges, Port Washington
  • Sophie Koehler, Chippewa Falls
  • Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam
  • Katelyn Meinholz, Deforest
  • Ainsley Noble, Lancaster
  • Cameron Pokorny, Waupun
  • Michael Schaal, Burlington
  • Mary Schrieber, East Troy
  • Emily Stumpf, Appleton
  • Rebecca Tank, New London
  • Maria Zillges, Larsen

