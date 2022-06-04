Youth Council helps ag department

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection just congratulated the 15 members of the 2021-2022 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council for completing their one-year term. I was pleased as Secretary to participate in numerous discussions with those high school seniors; after my conversations I’m confident Wisconsin agriculture has a bright future with students like them.
As high school seniors the members chose to attend early-morning sessions – before school, work and extracurricular activities began – to listen to presentations, ask questions and provide their perspectives about a variety of agricultural topics. In each session the students shared their own experiences and knowledge, continually emphasizing their excitement for agriculture.
In addition to monthly sessions, the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members had the opportunity to attend optional office hours to grow their network across Wisconsin agriculture – and to hear from numerous professionals about their own career paths. Each speaker shared the background, education and work experience that prepared her or him for a current role. The office hours highlighted careers in on-farm production, conservation, business and communications.
People are also reading…
During the May ag-department board meeting, 2021-2022 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members introduced themselves and shared their future plans after graduating high school. They shared plans to complete further education to become agricultural teachers, agricultural lawyers and dairy farmers, just to name a few. I was impressed with the confidence and poise of each student as they addressed the board.
I’m proud that council members recognize the hundreds of career opportunities available in Wisconsin agriculture, and they are choosing to pursue their passion for agriculture. About one in nine people working in Wisconsin holds a job related to agriculture; our farms, businesses and processors are excited to welcome our young people into the workforce. This summer the ag department is welcoming our first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council alumni, Natalie Roe of Monticello, as a limited-term employee supporting our communications team.
Another council, the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council, meets regularly to provide advice and counsel to the State of Wisconsin regarding matters related to agricultural education and workforce development. The Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council is committed to helping attract, develop and retain our agricultural workforce. The group is excited to welcome former Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members to their next meeting for a panel discussion to gain their insights on what we can do to best reach and recruit young people.
I am pleased that the ag department is able to continue the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council this fall with our third group of students. They will carry on the tradition of participating in monthly sessions and providing insight to ag-department staff and me about the future of Wisconsin agriculture. Members hail from across the state and will be able to provide unique perspectives from where they’re from. I look forward to our conversations and the impact those students will have on the bright future of Wisconsin agriculture.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Randy Romanski is Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.