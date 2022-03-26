Youth council learns of food service

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council focused Feb. 17 on marketing agricultural products both locally and internationally. Members listened to presentations, engaged in a question-and-answer session, and participated in breakout-room discussions.
Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary, welcomed the members.
April Yancer is the ag department’s Farm to School as well as the Institution and Wisconsin Foods Program specialist. She highlighted the work she does to connect producers with food-service directors to strengthen the partnerships across the supply chain. She shared examples of how school districts are producing and sourcing local foods. She emphasized that food procurement is a core element of Farm to School.
“There is such a diversity in opportunities for farm-to-school programs,” said Amy Jentges, council member. “I hope to connect with educators and staff in my school to begin conversations about the potential of a program and what would work best for us.”
Mark Rhoda-Reis is the director of the ag department’s Export and Business Development Bureau; he spoke about international exports. Wisconsin in 2021 exported a record $3.96 billion of agricultural products, an increase of 17.6 percent from the year before. Wisconsin is the fifth-largest dairy-product exporter in the United States.
Rhoda-Reis shared the services the ag department provides to Wisconsin exporters – including education, consultations, buyer missions, trade missions, trade-show support and export-marketing funding. He discussed the new Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports and how those funds would be used to increase the state’s agricultural exports.
“I found Mr. Rhoda-Reis’ part interesting, learning about export and business development,” said Michael Schaal, council member. “I was amazed listening to what is involved with what he does.”
Council members had the opportunity to divide into two breakout rooms to discuss the two topics. One group considered what they would need to do to start a Farm to School Program in their school districts, including how to identify foods, organization collaborators and business partners.
The second group discussed communications for the new Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports. Members considered what tools and messages would be most effective for reaching the general public to share the importance of exports to their communities and the state’s economy.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is meeting in March to discuss animal health; it meets each month. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Connor Fields of Plain, Wisconsin, is the February secretary for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. A senior at River Valley High School, he works at Prem Meats in Spring Green, Wisconsin, and enjoys being involved at his family’s farm in Iowa. He’s active in the River Valley FFA, the golf team and Trap Club. He plans to attend the Des Moines Area Community College and then transfer to Iowa State University, majoring in agriculture engineering with a minor in meat science.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.