Youth council learns of pests

The Wisconsin Agricultural Youth Council’s meeting held Dec. 16 focused on “Ensuring Plant Health Against Pests.” Council members met virtually with members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Those staff members work every day to control invasive pests and diseases in order to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources and plant products.
Michael Shaal, a senior from Burlington, Wisconsin, chaired the meeting. The council welcomed the first speaker, Shahla Werner, who has served as a plant-protection section manage with the ag department since 2015. She outlined her work with insects, diseases and invasive plants threatening nurseries, Christmas trees and natural resources. Werner said species that pose the biggest threat to Wisconsin agriculture include the spotted lanternfly and the hemlock woolly adelgid.
“The biggest takeaway from this month’s session for me was learning about the different harmful species of insects there are,” said Rebecca Tank of New London, Wisconsin. “It gave me a new perspective on how to identify and report invasive insects, and how harmful some are.”
Council member Amy Jentges, a senior from Port Washington, Wisconsin, opened a discussion period. Werner answered questions from members about whether or not new pesticides are made for each new species, what invasive pests are currently in Wisconsin and the weirdest insect she had encountered in her career.
“It was interesting to learn about how (the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection), specifically the plant-protection section, takes protocols to prevent new pests from damaging Wisconsin’s economy with tree farms and nurseries,” said Crystal Anhalt, council member from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The session’s second speaker, entomologist Krista Hamilton, gave an introduction to the Pest Survey Program. Run through the ag department’s Bureau of Plant Industry, the role of the surveys is to detect, monitor and control new pests. Hamilton elucidated the importance of the surveys by explaining they’re necessary for export certification, pest detection and alerting farmers about outbreaks in order to contain spread.
The entomologist also shared how the surveys are conducted; for example field sampling, insect traps, visual surveys and lab testing are all used in the program.
The next part of Hamilton’s presentation covered current invasive species that are in Wisconsin, such as the brown marmorated stink bug that was first detected in 2010 and affects 34 counties in the state.
“I thought it was very interesting how many times these surveys have intercepted invasive species from taking root in our state,” said Lauren Breunig, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. “It really showed how important these surveys are to protect Wisconsin farmers and our state’s natural resources.”
Another group discussion, prompted by a question from Maria Zillges of Larsen, Wisconsin, centered on how quarantines are decided after pest detection. Werner explained that the main goal is to prevent the spread of those species, but they also need to be practical and not completely cut off the supply chain. She said quarantines differ by pest and by other states the species is found in.
The council members then participated in breakout sessions. They discussed three scenarios.
• Prevent the spread of invasive species in the holiday season.
• Consider what a summer intern for the Pest Survey Program would do if she or he identified an invasive species.
• Encourage pollinator-friendly plants and discourage invasive species at a Garden Expo.
A spokesperson from each session then reported back to the entire group.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Lauren Breunig of Sauk City was the secretary for the December 2021 meeting of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. She’s a senior at Sauk Prairie High School. She’s the show-string manager for her family’s dairy farm, Mystic Valley Dairy. She’s active in the Roxbury Boosters 4-H Club and Dane County Junior Holsteins. Through school she serves as a class officer and has been involved in the Athletic Leadership Council, FFA, National Honor Society, volleyball, soccer and basketball. She plans to attend college to major in life-sciences communication, agriculture and applied economics, or biological-systems engineering. She plans to pursue an agricultural career.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.