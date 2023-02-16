The University of Wisconsin–College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is hosting the ninth-annual World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute, to be held Apr. 10 at the UW-Madison campus. The free one-day event brings together high school students in grades 9-12 from across Wisconsin to interact with UW–Madison faculty, partake in interactive sessions, and engage in rich dialogue about critical global challenges surrounding food systems, natural resources, world hunger and poverty.
To participate in the unique experience, each student must ahead of the event research a global issue she or he cares about and submit a research paper under the supervision of a teacher or mentor. During the Wisconsin Youth Institute, students will present their research papers and share their proposed solutions to the grand challenges. The deadline to register is March 24.
The Wisconsin Youth Institute is for students who
- care passionately about the world and want to make it a more just and equitable place;
- believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, clean water, education and a fair income; and-or
- are problem solvers who want to contribute to positive solutions.
The top students at the Wisconsin Youth Institute will be invited to attend in October the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute held in conjunction with the World Food Prize International Symposium. Participating students are eligible for internships and fellowships. Educators who attend the Global Youth Institute can participate in professional-development programming.
The Wisconsin Youth Institute is a partnership between the UW–College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and The World Food Prize Foundation. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/wisconsin for more information about the institute, research-paper guidelines and to register.
Email Lauryn Christianson at lauryn.christianson@wisc.edu with questions. She's available to do virtual or in-person classroom visits to share information and answer questions.