Zap weeds with electricity

KEOTA, Iowa – When Levi Lyle was looking for a way to control weeds in his 60 acres of organic fields, he kept hearing rumors of a machine that could do the job by using electricity. As an organic inspector he visited many farms; finally he found one that used the wonder machine. He was impressed with its effectiveness, he said, compared to other forms of weed control. So he bought one.
“It’s unbelievable to see what you can accomplish at 10 acres per hour cleaning up the fields and making them look beautiful,” he said. “That gets me really excited about electricity.”
During the past few decades farmers have tried making their own weed-killing machines. Although they worked they were dangerous, lacking the various safety features of a commercial machine.
In his first experience using electricity to kill weeds, Lyle had a rear-mounted machine. He experimented with 15-inch row beans. He found the tractor smashed too many of the weeds as he passed over the field, resulting in a loss of contact. He now uses a front-mount.
Lyle’s current machine was made by Old School Manufacturing; it uses a power-takeoff-driven generator that discharges an electric current, hitting weed stems. The water inside the weed cells boils and bursts the cell walls. The more water in a plant, the easier it is to kill.
Weeds need to be above the canopy to avoid the “zap” harming the crop, which makes it ideal for beans. If the machine comes too close to the beans, the electricity can arc up and affect the beans a bit. But beans will recover as long as the arc doesn’t go too deep into them. Electricity can also be used for terminating some cover crops.
The machine works by the use of two copper bars. One in front serves as a grounding rod connected to rolling coulters. One in back dispenses the current. The bars are adjustable for multiple angles at the wings and as a whole unit. The system is loaded with safety features such as a shut-off in the seat cushion of the tractor, flashing lights to show what the system is doing, a monitor and an auto shut-off if the tractor is moving too slow.
Because it’s PTO-driven the generator pulls down the tractor. If the generator becomes too hot, it will shut off and the operator will need to sit for a couple of minutes while it cools. The more biomass, the hotter the machine becomes. Broadleaves can be run at 3.5 miles per hour and grasses at about 2.5 miles per hour. The setting can be adjusted for electrical voltage depending on weed pressure. Grasses use the lowest setting while broadleaves take the highest.
Wet conditions can create an extra challenge due to the ground acting as a conductor – causing the electrical charge to arc to the ground. That’s a good reason to stay at least 50 feet away from a weed machine whether or not the ground is wet. Dewy conditions can short out the system so Lyle recommends waiting for moisture to lift before beginning in the morning.
The machine isn’t cheap; Lyle does custom work to help pay for it. He receives between $75 and $150 per acre working for other farmers, depending on his speed. His prices are based on how fast he can move through the fields. In those cases where he needs to move more slowly, he keeps the bar low and makes frequent stops to cool the machine.
The zapper kills many weeds that are hard to control with other methods, including chemicals. It can terminate water hemp, giant ragweed, marestail, foxtail and Queen Anne’s lace, among others. It works best on succulents because they’re juicy weeds with more water content.
Lyle’s sold on his weed zapper. He uses it on both his organic and conventional crops; he said it helps him to compete in a niche market.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.