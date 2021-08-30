 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zumba = farm fun
featured

Zumba = farm fun

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. – Zumba veterans and novices alike are invited to attend "Zumba on the Farm" at Granite Hills Farm LLC near Rock Springs. The free event also is designed to bring the public and farmers together to socialize and refuel with beef kabobs and chocolate milk.

“It’s all about moving, dancing and having fun,” said Kat Peper, who owns Granite Hills Farm with her husband, Brady Peper.

They’re working with the Sauk County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education committee, and the Young Farmer and Agriculturist committee, to host the event.

“We want to invite people to our farm and see where food comes from,” Kat Peper said. “We’ve also invited local farmers so we can have some great conversations as we enjoy protein-rich snacks after a Zumba class. I’m hoping to make this an annual event.”

The Pepers primarily raise beef cattle and crops. They have about 45 cow-calf pairs. They’re raising feeders and plan to start selling direct to consumers. They also grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Visitors will be able to see their cattle as well as corn and alfalfa growing near their barn.

The hour-long Zumba class will be led by Erika Gerhardt, an area Zumba instructor. The event is open to participants of all skill levels, even those who haven’t tried Zumba before. Peper is working with Gerhardt to host additional "pop-up" style Zumba and yoga classes on the farm in the future.

Zumba on the Farm will begin a 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Donations will be accepted for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. For food-planning purposes registration is requested. Visit bit.ly/zumbafarm2021 for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin farmers see $ signs
Business

Wisconsin farmers see $ signs

Wis. Gov. Tony Evers announced Aug. 18 an additional $50 million in federal coronavirus-stimulus funding would be allocated to Wisconsin farme…

Foreign-born workers needed
Business

Foreign-born workers needed

OPINION  Despite competitive wages and an expanding workforce, the U.S. pork industry continues to struggle with a labor shortage that will re…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News