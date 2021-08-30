Zumba = farm fun

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. – Zumba veterans and novices alike are invited to attend "Zumba on the Farm" at Granite Hills Farm LLC near Rock Springs. The free event also is designed to bring the public and farmers together to socialize and refuel with beef kabobs and chocolate milk.
“It’s all about moving, dancing and having fun,” said Kat Peper, who owns Granite Hills Farm with her husband, Brady Peper.
They’re working with the Sauk County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education committee, and the Young Farmer and Agriculturist committee, to host the event.
“We want to invite people to our farm and see where food comes from,” Kat Peper said. “We’ve also invited local farmers so we can have some great conversations as we enjoy protein-rich snacks after a Zumba class. I’m hoping to make this an annual event.”
The Pepers primarily raise beef cattle and crops. They have about 45 cow-calf pairs. They’re raising feeders and plan to start selling direct to consumers. They also grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Visitors will be able to see their cattle as well as corn and alfalfa growing near their barn.
The hour-long Zumba class will be led by Erika Gerhardt, an area Zumba instructor. The event is open to participants of all skill levels, even those who haven’t tried Zumba before. Peper is working with Gerhardt to host additional "pop-up" style Zumba and yoga classes on the farm in the future.
Zumba on the Farm will begin a 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Donations will be accepted for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. For food-planning purposes registration is requested. Visit bit.ly/zumbafarm2021 for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.