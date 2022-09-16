 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aerial technologies make research easier

Unmanned-aerial vehicles have become integrated into a variety of research activities but have arguably been the most impactful in agricultural research. Researchers at South Dakota State University have been using the technology in the past few years for early diagnosis of crop-related challenges.

“We’re trying to develop robust, rapid, accurate and operational solutions and tools to detect and diagnose water stress, nutrient deficiency and diseases,” said Maitiniyazi Maimaitijiang, an assistant professor in the department of geography and geospatial sciences.

“We’re trying to develop new algorithms using satellites, unmanned-aerial vehicles and artificial intelligence to detect problems in advance before symptoms become visible. Once a problem becomes visible, control could be too late.”

He and Shahid Khan, a doctoral student, have spent the last few months collecting data using aerial technology to further their research. When weather is suitable for flying, Maimaitijiang will travel to various farms and research fields to collect data. He flies commercial-grade aerial vehicles at various heights. They collect data using hyperspectral sensors similar to sophisticated cameras.

The researchers use images to train machine-learning models. The technology then can automatically detect disease in a crop. Using such information, farmers could be able to spray at specific locations and in a more-efficient manner.

“We can use the technology to see growth status, canopy height, disease level, nutrients and water stress to predict final yield,” Maimaitijiang said. “We take that data and build artificial-intelligence models.”

Data collected from the technology are beneficial for plant breeders. That’s because they can accelerate phenotyping, Maimaitijiang said.

Khan previously used remote-sensing data from satellites to predict crop yields. He’s now using unmanned-aerial vehicles.

“We’re flying them over different crops at different stages in the growing cycle,” Khan said. “We fly 10-12 times each cropping season.”

Data collected from the crops are then correlated with yield and other parameters. Khan’s research is focused on more accurately estimating crop yield prior to harvest. The technology can help farmers see what’s going on in their crops. If they need to take some intervention, such as increasing fertilizer rates, the technology can help them in the decision-making process.

Khan plans to continue researching crop characteristics through unmanned-aerial vehicles while venturing into more disease monitoring.

As the technology continues to flow more into the mainstream, breakthroughs will continue to happen, Maimaitijiang said.

“Unmanned-aerial vehicles have made research a lot easier,” he said. “Integrated with artificial intelligence, they’re revolutionizing crop scouting.”

Maitiniyazi Maimaitijiang

Addison DeHaven is a research-communications coordinator at South Dakota State University.

Geneticists crack epigenetic code

Urgent need directs research

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

