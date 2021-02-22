Agriculture risk coverage, price loss coverage deadline approaches

Agricultural producers who haven't yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for 2021 must do so by March 15. The programs provide income support to farmers from substantial declines in crop prices or revenues.
Program enrollment is required to participate in the programs, but elections for the 2021 crop year are optional and otherwise remain the same as elections made for 2020.
Producers who don’t complete enrollment by March 15 won’t be enrolled in the coverage programs for the 2021 crop year. They will be ineligible to receive a payment should one trigger for an eligible crop. Producers are eligible to enroll farms with base acres for the listed commodities.
- Barley
- Canola
- Large and small chickpeas
- Corn
- Crambe
- Flaxseed
- Grain sorghum
- Lentils
- Mustard seed
- Oats
- Peanuts
- Dry peas
- Rapeseed
- Rice
- Safflower seed
- Seed cotton
- Sesame
- Soybeans
- Sunflower seed
- Wheat
The Farm Service Agency recently updated the annual and benchmark yields for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage program years 2019, 2020 and 2021. The data is useful to producers in choosing to participate in either program.
The USDA has partnered with the University of Illinois and Texas A&M University on web-based decision tools to help producers make decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations.
- Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator. The University of Illinois tool enables farmers to run payment estimate modeling for their farms and counties for Agriculture Risk Coverage-County and Price Loss Coverage.
- ARC and PLC Decision Tool. The Texas A&M tool enables producers to analyze payment yield updates and expected payments for 2019 and 2020. Producers who have used the tool in the past should see their username. Much of their farm data will already be available in the system.
Crop-insurance considerations
Producers are reminded that enrolling in Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs can impact eligibility for some crop-insurance products. Producers who elect and enroll in Price Loss Coverage also have the option of purchasing Supplemental Coverage Option through their approved insurance provider. Producers of covered commodities who elect Agriculture Risk Coverage are ineligible for the Supplemental Coverage Option on their planted acres.
The USDA Risk Management Agency’s Enhanced Coverage Option is unaffected by participating in Agriculture Risk Coverage for the same crop on the same acres. Farmers may elect that option regardless of their program election.
Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage program contracts can be emailed, faxed or physically signed and mailed to the Farm Service Agency. Producers with level 2 eauthentication access can electronically sign contracts.
Farm Service Center staff also can work with producers to sign and securely transmit contracts electronically through two commercially available tools – Box and OneSpan. Visit farmers.gov/mydocs and farmers.gov/arc-plc for more information.