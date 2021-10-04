Agroecology course encourages students to explore perceptions

Is organic food really worth the cost? Would swapping meat protein for plant protein yield some benefit? Is there a way to feed 10 billion people by 2050 without harming the planet? Those questions and more are conundrums that students and instructors explore in Agroecology 103 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The answers are never easy.
“We discuss vexing societal problems related to food and agriculture and explore the solutions that have been enduring – considered more sustainable – and those that haven’t” said Randy Jackson, a professor of agronomy and course co-creator.
An introduction to the Ecology of Food and Agriculture teaches students to apply ecological principles to agricultural systems. Students learn about an overarching concept – that farms are ecosystems and exist within a broader landscape of social and ecological circumstances. The course has had increasing enrollments since it was first offered in fall 2016.
In summer 2020 the instructors overhauled the entire course experience as they prepared to offer it in an online-only format that fall. They made the class as engaging as possible.
“We were planning for a virtual COVID semester at that point,” said Ben Iuliano, course teaching assistant and doctoral student in integrative biology. “We used it as an opportunity to convert to virtual and to update content in a lot of cool ways.”
The instructors dispensed with traditional lectures in favor of holding live group discussions and activities during class. They developed new course materials, including a series of videos created by Jackson and his co-faculty instructors, professors Michael Bell in community and environmental sociology, and Claudio Gratton in entomology.
The videos were often recorded in farm fields or prairie parcels. They featured the professors explaining or demonstrating agroecological concepts. Some videos featured interviews with other UW professors about topics related to their areas of expertise; a few featured more personal fare such as a bread recipe or a song.
“We tried to develop videos that would be fun and challenging and that would provide good fodder for interesting discussions when we met online,” Jackson said.
The course received high praise from students.
“You guys really made an effort to connect with the students, and I appreciate that,” wrote one student in a course evaluation after the fall 2020 semester. “Thursday live sessions felt as close to real school as I have gotten this semester. Mike's videos always made me smile, and the passion from everyone made me feel human again.”
Students taking the fall 2020 course also worked on pandemic-safe research projects developed by Iuliano and his fellow teaching assistants. For a state-wide citizen science effort, they counted wild bees at home or in a nearby park. Then they analyzed data and wrote a short research paper. For another project, they interviewed food-system workers and used the answers to explore a research question. Each student also participated in a civic-engagement activity.
The fall 2021 course maintains the flipped classroom format as well as the new videos and other materials. It’s open to students of all majors, with no prerequisites.
“We try to give students the tools to investigate and answer the big questions for themselves and to have basic knowledge of our agricultural and food systems to make more informed decisions” Iuliano said. “A lot of students are surprised by what they learn; the course changes a lot of opinions in both directions.”
Visit agroecology.wisc.edu for more information.
Nicole Miller is a news manager for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.