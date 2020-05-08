Editor’s note: This is the final part of a three-part article. The first installment ran in the April 23 issue and the second installment in the April 30 issue of Agri-View.
Thousands of years ago farmers in North America used agroforestry techniques to grow better crops; their lives depended on those crops. Today agroforestry provides techniques farmers can use to diversify crops, alter microclimate, and develop new products for market. They can solve labor-management issues on some farms, and can improve water quality and soil health.
“The term ‘soil health’ has become popular in conservation,” said Rich Straight, lead agroforester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agroforestry Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. “While soil conservation is thought of as keeping soil in place, soil health also includes things that improve and protect soil.”
Agroforestry promotes soil health not just by having growing plants in soil for as much of the year as possible. It promotes plant diversity and allowing for integration of livestock into the operation of a farm. Those things promote healthy habitat for soil microorganisms.
Many watershed groups and farmers are using agroforestry to mitigate runoff and damage from major rain events as well as runoff from spring melts. Trees and shrubs reduce wind speed to reduce soil wind erosion; trees and shrubs grow for a longer portion of the year. Perennials add to diversity of plants on a plot of land. Agroforestry techniques like windbreaks and alley cropping can also be used to establish good cover crops.
Because agroforestry increases the diversity of plants growing on a plot of land and extends the amount of the year plants are growing, it can have an impact on water quality. The roots of perennial trees and shrubs provide major benefits. Local watershed programs and farmers are using riparian buffers and the other agroforestry methods to slow the flow of runoff, hold soil in place and allow moisture to soak into the land. All those things can improve water quality in streams, rivers and lakes. At the same time useful moisture can remain in the soil for use during dry spells.
Perennial plants and shrubs need care, Straight said, but they can produce crops that provide work in parts of the year that are traditional slack times. They can provide harvest and maintenance work needed to provide year-round employment for farm families as well as valued workers who are currently seasonal. That can improve local communities by increasing year-round populations of people invested in the local area.
The USDA National Agroforestry Center provides services mainly for governmental agencies, it has an excellent website with information on agroforestry practices, topics and resources. The site includes a library of webinars as well as Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program information. Links to USDA Agroforestry Programs are also provided on the site. Other resources for producers who are interested in Agroforestry are the Forest Stewardship Program and the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
To try a method that has been used for thousands of years in order to successfully diversify crops on a given plot of land while improving soil health and water quality, consider agroforestry. If it also provides new cash crops, spreads work out across the year and provides some control over climate on parts of the farm, producers may find it useful beyond initial expectations. People who farmed thousands of years ago depended on their crops to sustain them just like farmers do now.
Visit www.fs.usda.gov/nac and www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/forest-stewardship/program and fyi.extension.wisc.edu -- search for "agroforestry" -- for more information.