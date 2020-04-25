What if a producer could change the climate on parts of his or her farm? What if crops on could improve a farm’s soil or keep that soil from eroding away? What if a producer could improve water quality and control runoff? Suppose crops could be diversified so a producer was less at the mercy of market and weather vagaries. It sounds like a fantastic miracle.
Agroforestry is fantastic but it’s no miracle. It’s a technique, says Rich Straight, lead agroforester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agroforestry Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. It’s a technique that’s been employed by indigenous people around the world for thousands of years.
What’s agroforestry?
“That is a big question,” he said. “It’s the intentional integration of trees and shrubs with crops and animal production. It provides environmental, economic and social benefits. Often people have a desire to be a stewards of the land while recognizing and respecting the community where they live. Resilience to weather and markets, profitability and good stewardship, growing food, fiber and livestock in a way that improves the land (are motivations for farmers to try agroforestry).
“We try to remind folks who are interested in agroforestry that every acre does not have to be converted from conventional agriculture. It can be started on a piece of property and expanded over time. People gain confidence and knowledge of the interactions of perennial crops, annual crops and livestock over time. Agroforestry is not an all-or-nothing affair.”
The origins of agroforestry go back thousands of years to indigenous peoples in the tropics, and also in North America and Europe.
“From them can we learn how to grow food in a way that you can grow for the long term on a piece of land,” Straight said. “(We) use the natural resources of the site and the conditions there for community benefits and for growing food. Cultural practices are being studied to determine what plant interactions and changes in microclimate happen when perennial trees and shrubs are integrated into annual food crops. We can arrange trees and shrubs in the landscape so we can get a profitable level of food production as we blend forestry and agricultural practices together.
“Because you create vertical structure with trees and shrubs that stand above annual crops, you reduce or change the flow of air or wind over a crop. The wind speed influences the rate of transpiration, bruising and crop damage to soft crops like fruit. If you have a soil that’s prone to blowing, like sandy soils, they can damage crops. Reduced wind speed also changes relative humidity around crops and soil.
“We often talk about agroforestry as a way to manage risk of weather events. As weather patterns change, with longer drought and warm periods, (and) more intense precipitation, we can also protect livestock. Shelter from wind, reducing wind chill, can be especially important to young livestock. So the microclimates created in the interaction between perennial crops and annual crops can be very beneficial to farmers.”
There are five major agroforestry practices, he said – windbreaks, riparian forest buffers, alley cropping, silvopasture and forest farming. Agroforestry may be a way to improve farmland while rewarding a producer with diversified crops and better yields.
Visit www.fs.usda.gov/nac for more information.
To be continued …