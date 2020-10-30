Can yellow perch eat alfalfa? That's the conclusion of scientists who recently fed fish pellets made with a protein concentrate from alfalfa.
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and their collaborators are experimenting with alfalfa to find alternatives to using fishmeal, a protein-rich ingredient in aquaculture feeds. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing sector of the food industry worldwide, generating $1.37 billion in U.S. sales alone, according to the USDA. There’s concern that increasing consumer demand for aquaculture products will outpace what the ocean's wild-caught stock of sardine, anchovy, menhaden and other small forage fish can supply as a fishmeal resource.
Formulating aquafeeds with plant-based proteins could help reduce the need for fishmeal in aquafeeds, reducing aquaculture's impact on aquatic natural resources, according to Deborah Samac, who leads the Agricultural Research Service-Plant Science Research Unit in St. Paul, Minnesota. Affordable alternatives to fishmeal also could ease the burden on pelagic fish populations, which are important members of the marine ecosystem and its inhabitants, particularly larger predatory species.
Soybean meal, barley and algae are among alternatives being explored or are already commercialized. Many of the same qualities that make alfalfa the "Queen of the Forages" – and third largest U.S. field crop – could put it on the aquafeed shortlist as well. Alfalfa has a crude-protein content of 15 percent to 22 percent and an assortment of vitamins – A, B and D – as well as minerals such as magnesium and copper.
Alfalfa can be "juiced" for its protein concentrate. That's the form Samac and her University of Minnesota collaborators used for their yellow perch-feeding trials.
The formulation process involves passing alfalfa leaves through a screw press, squeezing the juices and then heating and centrifuging them to produce a protein concentrate. That concentrate is then dried and processed into small pellets along with other ingredients.
The feeding trial results showed that perch given pellets containing the alfalfa-protein concentrate gained somewhat less weight than perch given fishmeal formulations. But there was little difference between their health, longevity and overall wellbeing. Their fillet yields, quality, composition and flavor also were similar.
Alfalfa could help impart greater sustainability to the $133.5-billion global aquafeed market by virtue of the ecosystem services and other benefits the crop provides, Samac said.
Additional studies are underway to fine-tune the alfalfa-protein concentrations used in aquafeed formulations, evaluate different processing methods, and expand feeding trials. Value-added uses for byproducts of the juicing process also will be explored.