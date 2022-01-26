Algae for animal feed tested

An engineering-scale project at the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center will be one of the systems to combine carbon dioxide from a coal-fired power plant and nutrients from wastewater-treatment plants to cultivate algae for animal feeds. The project will demonstrate that producing the algae can be cost-effective and provide environmental benefits.
Algae is fast-growing compared with terrestrial feed crops. It’s an attractive alternative for use in taking up carbon dioxide from power plants because it requires less land, according to Lance Schideman, a principal investigator at the center.
Researchers will use the algae species Spirulina because it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use as a food ingredient. It also has elevated protein content, which commands greater prices.
The algae-cultivation system will be integrated with the City Water, Light and Power plant in Springfield, Illinois. Schideman is collaborating with University of Illinois researchers Joshua McCann and Carl Parsons, who will conduct animal-feed studies.
Global Algae Innovations will provide the algae-biomass production system to be demonstrated at field scale for the project. The project is co-funded by the U.S. Department of Energy National Energy Technology Laboratory.
The project is expected to replace costly carbon dioxide and nutrient inputs used in most algae-cultivation systems. In the current commercial technology, managers buy liquid carbon dioxide and various commercial fertilizers for the nutrient supply.
“Using wastewater is a cost savings in the production process and it helps solve problems that wastewater-treatment plants are experiencing in trying to minimize nutrient discharges in the environment,” Schideman said.
Ultimately the system will produce feed, primarily for cattle and chickens. The product will be dry and will have elevated nutritional value.
The typical price range for most bulk animal-feed ingredients is $150 to $350 per ton, and certain premium products can have a market value of $1,000 to $2,000 per ton. Algae has the potential to command prices near the top of the range since some species contain antioxidants and poly-unsaturated fatty acids. But algal animal feeds aren’t yet established in the market, and their value must be demonstrated through research studies.
The size of the animal-feed market is large and is a good match with the amount of carbon dioxide produced by power plants around the country. Using carbon dioxide from flue gas in algae production has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gasses, Schideman said.