Algae structure could boost crop growth

Major crops could be boosted by incorporating a strategy used by a fast-growing species of algae. Chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae contain an organelle called pyrenoid. It speeds the conversion of carbon that algae absorb from the air into a form the organisms can use for growth.
Martin Jonikas and Ned Wingreen, molecular biologists at Princeton University, and researchers at Northwestern University used molecular modeling to identify the features of the pyrenoid most critical for enhancing carbon fixation. Then they mapped how the functionality could be engineered into crops. If scientists can engineer a pyrenoid-like ability to concentrate carbon into plants such as wheat and rice, the growth rates of those food sources could be boosted.
The algae achieves carbon fixation due to the action of the enzyme Rubisco, which catalyzes conversion of carbon dioxide into organic carbon. Terrestrial plants also use Rubisco to accomplish carbon fixation. But in most plants the enzyme works only at about a third of its theoretical capacity. It can’t access enough carbon dioxide to operate faster.
“While the structure of the pyrenoid and many of its components are known, biophysical questions about its mechanism remain unanswered due to a lack of quantitative and systematic analysis,” Wingreen said.
Prior work has shown that the Chlamydomonas reinhardtii pyrenoid consists of a spherical Rubisco matrix. It’s traversed by a vasculature of membrane-enclosed projections called pyrenoid tubules and surrounded by a sheath of starch. It’s thought that carbon dioxide taken up from the environment is converted into bicarbonate and then transported into the tubules where it then enters the pyrenoid. An enzyme present in the tubules converts bicarbonate back into carbon dioxide, which then diffuses into the Rubisco matrix.
“Our model demonstrates this conventional picture of the pyrenoid carbon-concentrating mechanism can’t work because carbon dioxide would just rapidly leak back out of the pyrenoid before Rubisco could act on it,” Wingreen said. “Instead, the starch shell around the pyrenoid must act as a diffusion barrier to trap carbon dioxide in the pyrenoid with Rubisco.”
The researchers’ model pinpointed other proteins and structural features needed for carbon-dioxide concentration. The model also identified non-necessary components, which should make engineering pyrenoid functionality into plants simpler. The simplified model of the pyrenoid, the researchers showed, behaves similarly to the actual organelle.
“The new model is a game changer,” said Alistair McCormick, an expert in plant molecular physiology and synthetic biology at the University of Edinburgh. He has worked with the Princeton scientists but wasn’t involved in the recent study.
“One of the key findings of this paper, which differentiates the Chlamydomonas carbon-concentrating mechanism from those found in cyanobacteria, is that introducing active bicarbonate transporters may not be necessary,” McCormick said. “This is important because active bicarbonate transport has been a key challenge hindering progress in the engineering of biophysical carbon-concentrating mechanisms.”
The study recently was published in Nature Plants. Visit nature.com and search for “pyrenoid-based CO2” for more information.
Caitlin Sedwick is a science writer at Princeton University.