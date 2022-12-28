Alternative forages relieve seasonal slumps

A ‘summer slump’ exists in farming. There are periods of the growing season when traditional forage plants don’t grow well or aren’t readily available. Scientists with the University of New Hampshire are helping identify what forages could be grown to supplement traditional forages during seasonal slumps. The forages also may have potential in the upper Midwest.
Rich Smith, an associate professor in the University of New Hampshire-Natural Resources and the Environment Department, evaluated supplemental forage crops based on their biomass – total production or dry matter – and nutritional value for livestock.”
“We also identified other qualities in each species, such as how weed suppressive they were and how well they grew when planted in a mixture” Smith said.
Smith and his colleagues studied forages for three growing seasons. For each slump period they grew and evaluated five to six different species. Each trial included at least one legume, several species of grasses and, in most cases, a non-legume broadleaf species. The researchers harvested the plants at different growth stages to determine optimal timing that balanced productivity and nutritive value.
Barley and triticale performed best in the early spring – in terms of the amount that grew and nutritional value. Japanese millet performed best in mid-summer. And canola performed best in late fall.
“There probably isn’t a single species that would work for all three slump periods, so we looked at a diversity of plants that might do well during each,” Smith said. “We wanted to find species that had the most biomass and offered the best nutritional value to dairy cows.”
Following each of three cuttings, Andre Brito, an associate professor in agriculture, nutrition and food systems at the University of New Hampshire, analyzed each species for various forage qualities, such as digestibility and protein content.
“I was pleased we could find the sweet spot, where quantity and quality was greatest, and we were able to report those data,” Brito said. “That’s practical information for farmers – sharing that information on when they can get the most out of their forage crop.”
The study also offered an opportunity to highlight the versatility of the forages as cover crops.
“There’s a lot of interest in grazing cover crops as a way to get added value or as a strategy for terminating them,” Smith said. “The study should give farmers a better idea about which cover crops might be better suited for grazing at different times of the year.”
The researchers said their work will become even more useful as the region’s climate continues to change.
“In the past we wouldn’t always have a summer slump, but we’re seeing droughts become more common,” Smith said. “Identifying alternative forages that might better perform better during hot and dry periods will be that much more important for farmers.”
Three research studies were published in Crop Forage & Turfgrass Management. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – and search for “winter annual mass-nutritive value” – and acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – and search for “summer forage gaps” – and acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – and search for “early-season harvest timing” – for more information.