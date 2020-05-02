In a search to increase a plant’s production of phenylalanine our research team at Purdue University discovered a previously unknown metabolic pathway we thought could be engineered to allow plants to produce more of the compound. Phenylalanine is important for plant survival. It’s also used in the production of flavors, fragrances, biofuels, insecticides and pharmaceuticals.
A genetic modification that should have increased production led to an unexpected reduction of the compound. But the setback illuminated a hidden connection between phenylalanine biosynthesis and the plant-hormone auxin. That has implications for amino-acid metabolism and a better understanding of plant growth and development.
For many years we didn’t know how fluctuations through the pathways were regulated and interconnected with plant hormones and other compounds. We found a cross-talk with auxin, which may explain why plants don’t use this second pathway and create larger amounts of phenylalanine.
Plants use phenylalanine as building blocks for compounds to attract pollinators as well as for defense, reproduction, growth and development.
Phenylalanine production happens mainly in plastids, the small organelles such as chloroplasts. But we discovered plants also can produce phenylalanine in cytoplasm and may be able to make larger quantities there for flavors and other products.
We grew petunias to maturity; then induced production of an enzyme that would increase phenylalanine in the cytosol. We observed a threefold increase in phenylalanine synthesis.
Then we integrated a gene into the petunia genome that would increase production of the same enzyme. That should have yielded similar results. Instead phenylalanine production increased slightly in the cytosol, but declined significantly in the plastids. That led to an overall decrease in phenylalanine production.
That’s because both phenylalanine and auxin can use a compound called phenylpyruvate as a substrate for biosynthesis. By producing more phenylalanine in the cytosol, phenylpyruvate increased in that compartment and created more auxin.
Slight variations in plant hormones can cause significant developmental problems. In our research the increase in auxin led to production of fewer plastids and a decline in phenylalanine output.
The strategy for creating more phenylalanine won’t work. We hit a dead end because of the unexpected cross-talk with auxin. We’ll continue to try to increase phenylalanine, but we’ll work through the plastid pathway and try to overcome bottlenecks that limit production there.
The findings show how phenylalanine and auxin are linked. But they also offer some insights about why plants have the less-often-used cytosolic pathway at all.
Plants likely produce enough phenylalanine through the tightly regulated plastid pathway and don’t produce more so as not to imbalance the auxin. But when a plant is injured and needs more phenylalanine for defense or to heal, the cytosolic pathway can quickly provide what’s needed.
It looks like the pathway is used by plants as a first response to stress or damage. That’s important to know because initially it wasn’t clear if plants used this pathway at all for phenylalanine biosynthesis.
The research recently was published in “Nature Chemical Biology.” Visit nature.com and search for “Modulation of auxin formation” for more information.