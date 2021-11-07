Animals on land equals joy

IRONWOOD, Mich. – Some people worship weekly in a church, synagogue or mosque, carving time out of busy schedules for spiritual renewal. The respite takes place every week in a building. The rest of life is disconnected from it.
Others live every day as a prayer, a connection and worship. Some of those folks spend life cloistered in a monastery. But some live on the land. We know them, even if we don’t realize what they’re doing at first.
South of Hurley, Wisconsin, a county highway runs east across the Michigan state line. An iota into upper Michigan, country roads climb small hills and bend around sharp curves. They lead into land that was once heavily farmed. But now-fallow fields growing willows give the land a lonely feeling.
And then around a corner by the side of the road a sign reads, “Whitney Creek Farm ... Happy Animals-Healthy People.”
On a sunny day John and Bobbie Nuce took a break to talk about their farm.
“There are a lot of fallow farms here,” he said. “In 1960 there were 35 dairy farms in this township and two creameries in Ironwood. Now we are about the only farm. A lot of people want to keep old fields open so they let us make hay and graze. We’re improving those fields with rotational grazing of our 35-head beef herd. We have Icelandic sheep on our farm (and) we have three dairy cows. We do a herd share with raw milk, which is legal in Michigan. People buy a share of our herd, pay a boarding fee and pick up milk once a week.”
Customers also have access to composted manure.
“The farm is 49 acres,” he said. “We have close to 1,000 acres of available fallow farmland for haying and grazing. We keep the beef herd off-farm except in the winter. In the winter we put them in a barn with an outside yard and feed them hay. We bed them using wood chips and shelled corn. …
“We run about 50 hogs. Our favorite meat hog now is a three-quarter Berkshire and one-quarter Tamworth. We still do purebred Berkshire because there’s incredible demand nationwide for breeding stock. I get email every day for Berkshire breeding stock. We have had folks from Utah, Montana, Massachusetts and all over the Midwest come for them.
“I grew up in central Indiana. We had a hog farm. We had about 20,000 feeder pigs that we sold. A couple buddies and I came up to northern Wisconsin in February 1988. The warmest it got was -17. We left a 12 pack of Coke in our van and found it all over the ceiling. We had to tow the van into a heated garage to get it started. My friends vowed never to come back.
“I thought it was perfect. I wanted to go to a small college and study wildlife biology. I ended up getting a biology and business-management degree at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. Bobbie got an elementary-education degree at Northland College and taught for 24 years. Her family is from Hurley.
“After we got married I worked for the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) wildlife services as a trapper doing research for Bad River (Band of Lake Superior Chippewa) and depredation work on farms. But I started to get the itch to farm again.
“We found this place and started raising a few animals. Pretty soon everybody wanted a half a pig. I have the entrepreneurial spirit; we do broilers, turkeys, sheep, hogs, beef and milk. I thought I’d see what worked and cut the rest, but I haven’t trimmed much yet. We did cut out layers and we probably won’t do turkeys next year.”
Early in their marriage they met a man who changed their outlook on life.
“He was a Christian,” John Nuce said. “He talked to us about the Bible, which was just a coffee-table book for us. We started to study the Scriptures. We began to look at everything differently. Raising animals was part of that.
“We determined there was a pattern in creation. We decided animals were not just machines to produce meat. We learned they have personalities; they are individuals. God has given us animals as a gift to enjoy, to raise, to nurture, to steward and to sustain us. But how we raise them became very important to us. We wanted to treat them well, to have them in the grass and the sunshine doing things they were designed to do. A chicken was designed to scratch and peck, not sit in a cage in the dark. I heard Joel Salatin (from Virginia) speak about how Christians should be the ones upholding the environment.
“This became a moral issue for us. I am a pastor of a Bible Church and I believe the church has really missed this. The farm became a platform for us to witness to a lot of people who would have never given us the time of day as Evangelical Christians. There needs to be a consistency in our living with our professing. A big part of that is how we farm.
“We have a little store, but we are building a new farm store and butcher shop. We will do custom-exempt butchering. Butchering is a challenge every small farm has and Michigan has doable regulations for custom exempt. We still travel to get USDA-certified butchering done. From here it is about 12 hours of travel and USDA butchering is expensive. Our goal is to butcher what we sell.”
Bobbie Nuce told of a steer that was shocked before slaughter. The meat should have been wonderful; it was tough.
“We have had a lot of issues with trauma in animals at custom butcher shops,” John Nuce said. “Meat isn’t as high a quality when animals are shocked and kicked coming off a truck. It’s not what we are doing here. Our animals are born here. We raise them their whole life and then the last hours of their life it gets all messed up. So we want to be able to slaughter here on the farm.
“God has created with the intention of abundance. We found that by rotational grazing with paddocks designed for what they eat in a day we keep grass at 4 to 12 inches, and we have grass growing at its greatest rate. When we let it rest we eliminate parasite issues while amending soil with manure and hoof action.
“We had a horrible drought in Ironwood this year. All of the fields we hay that haven’t been grazed suffered greatly. We did 380 bales of hay on one small field last year and only got 60 bales from it this year. But on fields we grazed we had good pasture most of the summer because of organic matter holding moisture. We’re following the pattern of Creation to build the health of the soil to promote grass growth and have healthy animals.”
Bobbie Nuce said, “I like spending time with the animals and seeing how they interact with each other. There are a lot of things we notice now like seasonality of flowers. There are yellow and purple flowers out the entire growing season. One species gets done and another pops up. Time on the land helps me spiritually and emotionally. It’s relaxing.”
John Nuce said, “Life makes sense. When you go away from the farm onto social media, things are very discombobulated and disconcerting. On the farm it’s life and death. It’s relationships. It’s joy, and it makes sense. There are rules and that’s healthy. It’s healthy for children to be raised this way. We relate farming to sin and salvation.
“We work through things together. It is very healthy to have a connection with your food, the land and the animals. We got rid of our television in 2000 – best thing we ever did. Phones are a million times worse, but we limit our time on them. They are a problem. We have so much obligation to our animals and our work that we don’t have much time for sitting around.”
John and Bobbie Nuce, their family and their friends are farming at Whitney Creek in a way that provides witness to their Evangelical Christian faith. They are living a life on the land as a prayer. The produce from their prayers on the land is delivered to local stores, customers and via an online store. It’s no wonder that folks find their produce good in a very special way.
Visit www.whitneycreekfarm.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.