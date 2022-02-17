Anti-nutrient reduction in wheat studied

In recent years, more and more consumers are searching for alternatives to traditional wheat-based products due to digestibility issues, such as non-celiac gluten sensitivity and irritable bowel syndrome.
An initial study of options to reduce wheat-digestibility concerns was recently completed by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council, in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and its Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, and Back When Foods, Inc. The research has the potential to catalyze the creation of new products and processes that will positively impact the entire wheat industry value chain.
The goal of that project was to identify specific varieties of wheat with lower levels of naturally occurring anti-nutrients, such as fermentable sugars known as FODMAPs -- fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols -- and ATI -- amylase trypsin inhibitor -- proteins. The project team also evaluated fermentation as a potential processing technique to further reduce those anti-nutrients.
University of Minnesota research for the project characterized the fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitors across 220 ancient, heritage and modern spring wheat varieties curated by the University of Minnesota wheat-breeding program, going back to the late 1800s.
After harvesting, 220 whole grain wheat samples were analyzed for levels of fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitors. DNA was extracted from all of the varieties, and samples were genotyped using genotyping-by-sequencing. The resulting genetic markers were used to find associations with genes influencing fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor content. Results from genetic mapping did not show any genomic region responsible for a large portion of the genetic variation for those traits. Rather, it is many genes of minor effect that are explaining most of the variations for amylase trypsin inhibitors and fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. Both traits, however, should be amenable to selection using conventional breeding methods and genomic prediction.
Additionally wheat samples showed significant variation in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor levels across a diverse panel of wheat varieties, including modern wheat germplasm. Fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor levels ranged from 0.4 to 1.2 grams per 100 grams and 1.8 to 3.9 grams per 100 grams, respectively. Those results were used to group the wheat samples according to fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor levels for the fermentation study of the research, which looked into the eﬀects of fermentation on the levels of fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor after processing the wheat into sourdough. Type 1 sourdough preparation was used at different fermentation times -- four hours and 12 hours.
The variations in the levels of fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor in the wheat varieties screened may allow for the selective breeding of wheat for lower levels of fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor. Notably, ancient einkorn and emmer wheats were consistently low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, and einkorn varieties were also low in amylase trypsin inhibitor levels. Both fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor levels appear to be under complex genetic control, so selective breeding for those traits will be more difficult. However, new approaches involving DNA sequencing and genomic prediction will be used to enhance breeding efforts to reduce fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitor levels.
Fermentation during the production of sourdough bread was effective in reducing the levels of amylase trypsin inhibitor and fructans in the fermented wheat doughs. That means there is a readily available solution through the sourdough process to reduce levels of fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols and amylase trypsin inhibitors to create more digestible wheat products for consumers with digestibility issues.
Financial support for the project was provided by an Agricultural Growth, Research, & Innovation Crop Research Grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute’s mission statement is to foster long-term economic benefit for Minnesota through value-added agricultural products. Visit www.auri.org/agri for more information.