App assesses wild bees

WiBee – the Wisconsin Wild Bee App – can be used for citizen-science groups to observe and collect data on the abundance, diversity and activity of wild bees in the state. It was launched in 2020 by a research team led by Claudio Gratton, a professor in the department of entomology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The app project started with apple growers contacting the Gratton laboratory and asking whether they need honeybees on their property or if they could instead rely on wild bees, said Colleen Satyshur, an outreach specialist for the WiBee project.
“It costs money to rent honeybee hives and there’s coordination involved so the growers wanted to determine if they had enough wild bees around to pollinate their apples.”
Bees are essential to many of the state’s fruit and vegetable crops such as cranberries, cherries, melons and squash. Many growers rely on European honeybees for pollination services. Yet the state has more than 400 species of native, wild bees that may be able to help. The extent to which they can help, however, is unknown. The goal for the WiBee project is to collect data needed to monitor trends in wild-bee communities, share recommendations on pollination management, and eventually help bolster native-bee populations.
The app provides growers a tool to track pollination and start making evidence-based decisions depending on the pollination they’re seeing on their properties. When the full data analysis is completed, the WiBee project will have more specific recommendations, Satyshur said.
The app collects bee-visitation data through user surveys. Each survey takes five minutes to conduct. It involves users watching bees as they visit flowers in a 3x3-foot area. Since bee behavior is influenced by time of day, weather or even just a single cloud passing over, large quantities of data are needed to be able to develop pollination-management recommendations. That involves repeat surveys at the same locations.
“Bees fluctuate a lot between years, within a season and among farms, so it’s difficult to have a simple view of what bee communities look like on farms with only casual observations,” Gratton said. “This is like trying to predict if the tide is going in or out by looking at the waves on the shore for a minute. You need long-term, consistent data to see trends. WiBee will help as more observations are made.”
Preliminary results from the project show that a given farm or orchard is likely to have more wild-bee visits if it’s in a landscape with more woodlands, wetlands or urban development nearby.
“Our data show that some orchards appear to have sufficient pollination from wild bees, according to the established threshold,” Satyshur said.
In 2020 there were 116 app users who conducted 891 surveys in total. The numbers are expected to at least double in 2021. The most well-represented crops so far are apples, cranberries and cucurbits. Wildflower and ornamental flower data have been coming from Wisconsin Master Gardener volunteers and other users. More data of all kinds are needed from around the state, but particularly for berry crops and tomatoes, Satyshur said.
The project is supported by funding from the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment and Gwenyn Hill Farm. Visit pollinators.wisc.edu/wibee and pollinators.wisc.edu/habitat for more information.