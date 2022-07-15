App improves pest management

A new mobile app aims to help growers improve disease- and pest-management practices while saving time, effort and resources. The app combines sequential sampling plans with action plans that recommend an intervention if damage from a disease costs more than the cost of control.
Called “Sampling” the app was developed by Daniel Heck, a postdoctoral associate at the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science. He developed the app after working in the field with growers. There he had learned that many fields need to be assessed in a short time, and there were too few decision-making tools.
“We want to help growers make decisions about when a management practice such as applying fungicides and pesticides is needed,” he said. “Sequential sampling plans for pests were developed to save time scouting for diseases and insects. But merging the plans with action thresholds for integrated-pest-management practices has created a more powerful tool for decision-making.”
Growers who use the app can apply a fungicide only if the disease has crossed the action threshold. Additional benefits include reducing pesticide applications as well as crop-production costs, pesticide loads and the selection pressure of plant pathogens and insect pests resistant to chemicals, he said.
People are also reading…
Most of the algorithms he developed for the app were based on scientific literature, and from studies by Jan Nyrop, the director at Cornell-AgriTech, a researcher in the field of sequential sampling, Heck said.
The recently released first version of the app features sequential sampling plans for Cercospora leaf-spot disease. He developed the app to serve as a repository for sampling plans for multiple diseases and insect pests. The plan is to add sampling plans for Stemphylium leaf blight of onions and a few more diseases and insect pests later in the year. He’s received some requests from researchers to incorporate white mold of soybeans into the app.
The app enables users to select a disease or pest from a prepopulated list and specify the objective of sampling – estimation or classification. Later, the user can select the precision of sampling or the action threshold.
Users can navigate the map and select a field to be inspected. When sampling begins users can choose a random sampling unit to start scouting. They can enter the number of diseased individuals at each sampling-unit assessed.
The app will then inform the user when to stop sampling for the goals selected and return the final incidence and threshold achieved. Growers can then make a decision whether treatment is needed. Visit cals.cornell.edu for more information.