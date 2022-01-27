Applications submitted for corn trials

VIB, a research institute in Ghent, Belgium, recently submitted applications to conduct three field trials of genome-edited corn. Greenhouse experiments have already showed that modified plants in two studies are more resistant to climate stress. Another test showed that a genetically edited corn has improved digestibility.
A research team led by Hilde Nelissen, a group leader at the VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology, is focused on developing corn that’s resistant to prolonged drought. When plants experience drought, the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – is folded into a compact form. That causes a pause in growth. The researchers found that turning off a structural component that helps the folding of DNA leads to less compact and, therefore, more active DNA. As a result corn plants showed improved growth in the greenhouse when they experienced drought. A field trial would shed light on whether the genetic modification also would benefit growth and yield in varying weather conditions.
Prolonged periods of heat, increased exposure to ultra-violet rays and polluting metals cause DNA damage to plants. The plant slows the cell cycle – the process by which plant cells expand and divide. Since plant growth is a direct result of growing cells, chronic DNA stress leads to smaller plants and reduced yield.
A research team, led by Lieven De Veylder, a group leader at the VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology, aims to test in the field whether lack of a negative regulator of the cell cycle makes corn more resistant to DNA damage related to environmental stress. Greenhouse experiments showed that the modified corn grew significantly better compared to unmodified plants when exposed to environmental stresses that induce DNA damage.
In addition to climate-resistant crops, more digestible plants can contribute to sustainability. Improved feed conversion can help reduce feed costs. Using corn in the production of biofuels or other biobased products can reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
For both types of applications, it’s necessary that sugars can be efficiently extracted from the plant cell wall. The cell wall is a complex structure whose main components are lignin, cellulose and hemicellulose. The sugars are derived from cellulose and hemicellulose. But lignin – which can be compared to glue to keep together cellulose and hemicellulose fibers – complicates extraction.
Researchers led by Wout Boerjan, a group leader at the VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology, is investigating whether they can generate plants with reduced lignin content in their cell walls to make the sugars more accessible. After successful results in poplar, Boerjan will apply the same strategy to obtain more digestible corn. The researchers will investigate whether plants with less lignin also perform well in the field and whether reduced lignin coincides with negative effects such as greater sensitivity to strong winds.
The three field trials would be conducted on the grounds of and together with the Flanders Research Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. The two institutions have a research collaboration. Visit vib.be and ilvo.vlaanderen.be/en for more information.