The Buena Vista Wildlife Area encompasses 12,700 acres in southwestern Portage County, Wisconsin. It’s managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Before it was drained in the early 1900s for agricultural use it was dominated by the only trees that could survive the tannic and acidic conditions – tamarack and black spruce.
The Wildlife Area is now home to the greatest concentration of greater prairie chickens in Wisconsin and is one of the most extensive grasslands east of the Mississippi River. It’s also a habitat for Henslow’s Sparrow, a rare grassland bird that’s threatened by habitat loss. Those and other animals have found the marsh to be a good place to thrive and reproduce as a result of a controlled grazing project that began in 2013 to help the DNR use rotational grazing to manage state lands.
William Kolodziej of Sandstone Ranch is no stranger to the principles of rotational grazing. The former collegiate wrestler and high school wrestling coach splits his time as a grazing specialist with the Marathon County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department’s – and as owner-operator of Sandstone Ranch in the town of Dewey, Wisconsin, 5 miles north of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He maintains a 65-cow herd of Red Angus beef cattle.
Kolodziej has since 2014 brought his herd of Red Angus cow-calf pairs every spring after calving season to rotationally graze 320 acres of the Buena Vista Wildlife Area. The plan was to use his herd to maintain the DNR management goals of reducing chemical and mechanical treatments to manage grassland, while keeping cattle production practical and productive. It was a five-year project that ended in 2019 but he has since signed another five-year lease to continue grazing his herd at the marsh.
A pasture walk was held in mid-June at the marsh by Kolodziej; he made it clear to attendees that social distancing was to be practiced. About 15 people attended the walk; some chose to wear masks and additional masks were available if someone needed one. He offered pasture sticks to the attendees – sticks he had cleaned with disinfectant. A pasture stick is a simple tool to measure the amount of forage in a pasture.
“If you need to swing it around to encourage folks to keep that 6-foot distance, that’s fine with me,” he joked.
He explained the use of a pasture stick for inventorying pasture volume.
“A big part of what I do in Marathon and Lincoln counties is teaching farmers how to inventory their pastures,” he said. “One of the biggest failures we have with folks new to grazing is turning animals out on newly established pasture too early in the spring. It results in overgrazing and sets a farm’s pastures back for the whole growing season.”
Kolodziej led the group to a distant paddock that had recently been grazed by his Red Angus herd. Along the way he commented he had called a wildlife biologist to ask why the ever-present bobolinks had seemingly disappeared from the pastures. He learned it’s because they’re in a nesting phase and guarding eggs. But a few bobolinks along with a prairie chicken flushed out about 80 yards from where the group walked. Eastern Meadowlarks were also present in the fields. And the rotationally grazed pastures have been good for the Aphrodite Fritillary butterfly. Aphrodite is a large desirable grassland species declining in nearly all prairie preserves across North America.
The forage base has improved from grazing.
“To see what these fields looked like before my herd began grazing here in 2014 you just need to look over the fence line along the road,” he said. “Not much variety except some brome grass and golden rod. Through five years of adding seed and grazing in a rotational manner the grasses have thickened and there’s more variety.”
He said he’s happy with the move to permanent high-tensile wire-paddock divisions and a solar-fence charger in the remote location of the project. Multiple water tanks have also been added.
“No more winding a quarter-mile of polywire, carrying 25 step-in posts, and dragging 500-gallon water tanks along with fresh 12-volt batteries for the fencer,” he said.
There are spots around the water tanks where the cattle congregate and pug the soil. His solution is to broadcast clover on those spots; he showed the group well-established clover plants on one of the areas he seeded in 2019.
Kolodziej has a bare-bones approach to managing his Red Angus herd. He feeds a mineral mix to boost their immune system. He hasn’t found it necessary to use fly-control products or wormers. He believes increasing iodine has been beneficial, saying it also helps heat stress in cattle.
“A cow should be able to handle flies and if she can’t I’d sell her,” he said.
He selects for hair density because he believes that’s an important factor in fly resistance in cattle.
He joked his opinions are a bit of science, a bit of observation and a bit of his beliefs.
“You’re always free to call me out on what I say,” he said. “That’s why we do pasture walks, to generate discussion and learn from others.”