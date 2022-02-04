Army mindset shifts to farming

There’s a lot of talk about rights and freedom. In our United States we have a lot of each. What keeps our democracy alive is the fact that each right and freedom is tied to a responsibility to the whole community. Farmers know that because life on the land provides freedom; but there is always responsibility to family, neighbors, customers, land, plants and animals. When some folks neglect their responsibility we all suffer. Luckily there are some good souls who go beyond their own responsibility to others. They take on more to make up for those who don’t do their part. We all know folks who are like that in our own neighborhood; they are the volunteers.
We have neighbors who serve in the fire department and rescue squad. They volunteer to be poll workers. They give blood. A few even join the National Guard. The National Guard is the only armed force in the nation that’s called out for state and local emergencies, in addition to national emergencies. Each state and territory in the United States has a National Guard. They are the armed militia mentioned in the Constitution. The people in the National Guard are our neighbors; all are volunteers.
During the past 20 years National Guard units have served overseas, and in states and territories all across the nation. They risk life and limb facing danger to help folks they don’t know every time there’s a big disaster. Often folks in those units have been killed or injured. Many veterans live with life-altering injuries both physical and mental.
Jake and Emily VandenPlas bought a farm in 2017 in Wisconsin, between Sturgeon Bay and Algoma. Jake VandenPlas served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard; he was seriously injured in Iraq. He and Emily VandenPlas are neighbors who volunteer. They are turning their farm into a training ground for veterans to learn about the business of farming.
“Being a farmer has been more therapeutic for me than any counseling,” Jake VandenPlas said. “When we get out of the service we have a sense of serving something bigger than ourselves. Growing produce can make a healthier community and give that sense of service back to veterans. That helps tremendously.
“Now that we have become a nonprofit, we can accept donations to support the project. I work all summer growing and selling vegetables, and teaching vets to farm. In winter I have to find full-time employment. In spring we are always behind because I’m working out and in fall it’s hard to get the farm wrapped up properly because I need to work out full time. Our goal is to come up with enough donations to cover expenses so that when veterans train here and sell vegetables at farmers markets, the money from the markets goes back to the veterans. Then they will have start-up capital for their own farms.”
The training program for veterans on the land lasts two years. During farm-market season it’s possible to make $1,000 each week selling produce.
“In summer in Door County we have a farmers market seven days a week,” VandenPlas said. “We have two Friday and two more Saturday. We also have a tremendous opportunity to sell to restaurants and grocery stores.”
VandenPlas is seeking accreditation for the training offered at his farm so veterans can use veterans’ benefits while they’re enrolled.
“Our goal is to give our veterans base-line knowledge,” VandenPlas said. “It’s kind of like the Army teaches us, ‘Crawl, walk, run.’ You watch me do a task, then I watch you do a task. The goal is to come full-circle and be able to teach as well as learn. Our year-two veterans are responsible for some of the training for year-one veterans. It’s a full-immersion course. We work sunup to sundown.
“In the Army we are geared to wake up and not go to bed until the mission is done. There’s no quitting at a quitting time. You quit when the mission is done. That mindset transfers well into farming. We work until the project is done; we don’t put things off to tomorrow. So we are ready for long days.”
Emily VandenPlas manages the books, finances and social media for the farm. She also works off the farm. The farm has a board of directors to guide its nonprofit operations.
Around the nation good folks volunteer to help others. They don’t just talk about their rights and freedoms; they live their responsibilities. And some of the folks who have already given the most just keep on giving. Some are working on a farm for veterans in Door County, Wisconsin, between Sturgeon Bay and Algoma.
Visit www.dcfarmforvets.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.