Artificial-intelligence tools supported

Zhou Zhang, an assistant professor of biological systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, recently was awarded three grants for her work to develop machine-learning models and artificial-intelligence tools to increase agricultural productivity and sustainability. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grants.
AlfAdvisor: A Web-Based Cyber-Platform to Estimate Alfalfa Yield and Quality to Support Harvest Scheduling
Project Description: The research team is comprised of Zhang and Matthew Digman, both assistant professors of biological systems engineering, and Paul Mitchell, a professor of agricultural and applied economics – all at UW-Madison. Also involved in the project are Jerry Cherney, a professor of agriculture at the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science, and Jinha Jung, an assistant professor of civil engineering at Purdue University.
Timing alfalfa cutting is a critical management practice to maximize production potential, quality and profitability of an alfalfa crop. Deciding when to harvest can be a difficult decision because it’s affected by multiple and competing factors, such as quality versus yield, drying rate and weather.
Despite its importance and complexity, the decision to harvest is often made with rudimentary guidelines, such as cutting every 28 days. The researchers’ goal is to develop a public cyber-platform – AlfAdvisor – to help alfalfa growers plan for optimal harvest scheduling.
The research team will develop models to estimate alfalfa yield, quality and drying rate in real-time. They will combine satellite imagery and environmental factors. They also plan to develop a decision-making model to provide economically optimum harvest scheduling. And they will create a web-based cyber-platform to disseminate tools for free public use. Training materials on using the AlfAdvisor will be distributed through multiple Extension and outreach approaches.
Harnessing Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging for High-Throughput Maize Silage Phenotyping
Project Description: The research team is comprised of Zhang and Natalia de Leon, a professor of agronomy at UW-Madison. Improved forage cultivars provide economic opportunities for livestock and crop operations and promote a more sustainable agriculture. But existing laboratory-based forage-quality-assessment approaches are labor-intensive and time-consuming, and thereby limiting genetic selection and forage breeding efficiency.
The researchers’ overall goal is to assess corn-silage yield and quality traits in a high-throughput manner. They’ll combine remote sensing and machine-learning technologies in a field setting. They’re addressing two key plant phenotyping challenges from data-science perspectives. The first is developing multi-temporal -feature-fusion approaches to fully exploit the potential of time-series hyperspectral data. The second is developing unsupervised domain-adaptation strategies to increase model transferability across different environments to avoid continuous label effort associated with environmental changes.
The corn-silage mix is more complex than other forage species because it includes grain and stover. Methods developed for this plant structure can potentially be applied to other forage commodities with less complex plant structures for biochemical composition assessment.
Developing an Integrated Deep-Learning Modeling Framework For County-Level Crop Yield Prediction in support of USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Operation
Project Description: The research team is comprised of Zhang as well as Qunying Huang, an associate professor of geography from UW-Madison, and Zhengwei Yang, a scientist for the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Accurate and timely estimation of regional crop yields is of great importance for food security monitoring, market planning, and farm-resource management.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes major crop-yield predictions monthly at the state-level before harvest. But there are no monthly or weekly county-level crop-yield estimates available from the agency’s “Crop Production Report.” The agency’s crop-yield estimation relies on in-season surveys which are costly, time-consuming and labor-intensive.
The project aims to produce weekly in-season crop-yield predictions over the continental United States at the county-level. The researchers will use publicly available satellite remote-sensing datasets and deep-learning technologies. They will develop a Bayesian deep-learning model to provide weekly crop-yield predictions and uncertainties at the county-level in the continental United States.
They'll also integrate the deep learning-based yield-prediction model with unsupervised domain adaptation to improve the model performance in counties with no or limited reported yield data. And they'll create a web-based cyber-platform to disseminate the integrated modeling toolkit and yield-prediction results for free public use. The developed models predicated county-level yield will provide complementary information to the in-season National Agricultural Statistics Service's "Crop Production Report."