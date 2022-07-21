Artificial photosynthesis produces plants sans sunshine

Photosynthesis has evolved in plants for millions of years to turn water, carbon dioxide and the energy from sunlight into plant biomass and the foods we eat. But the process inefficient, with only about 1 percent of the energy found in sunlight found in the plant. Scientists at the University of California-Riverside and the University of Delaware have found a way to bypass biological photosynthesis and create food independent of sunlight by using artificial photosynthesis.
The scientists used a two-step electrocatalytic process to convert carbon dioxide, electricity and water into acetate. Food-producing organisms consume acetate in the dark to grow. Combined with solar panels to generate electricity to power the electrocatalysis, the hybrid organic-inorganic system could increase the conversion efficiency of sunlight into food.
“We sought to identify a new way of producing food that could break through the limits normally imposed by biological photosynthesis,” said Robert Jinkerson, an assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering at UC-Riverside and a corresponding author of the research study.
To integrate all of the system’s components the electrolyzer’s output was optimized to support growth of food-producing organisms. Electrolyzers are devices that use electricity to convert raw materials such as carbon dioxide into useful molecules and products. The amount of acetate produced was increased while the amount of salt used was decreased.
“Using a two-step tandem carbon-dioxide electrolysis setup developed in our laboratory, we achieved selectivity toward acetate that can’t be accessed through conventional carbon-dioxide electrolysis routes,” said Feng Jiao, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Delaware and a corresponding author.
Experiments showed that a wide range of food-producing organisms can be grown in the dark directly on the acetate-rich electrolyzer output. That includes green algae, yeast and fungal mycelium that produce mushrooms.
Producing algae with the technology is about four-fold more energy efficient than growing it photosynthetically. Yeast production is about 18-fold more energy efficient than how it’s typically cultivated using sugar extracted from corn.
“We were able to grow food-producing organisms without any contributions from biological photosynthesis,” said Elizabeth Hann, a doctoral candidate at the Jinkerson laboratory at UC-Riverside and co-lead author of the study. “Typically the organisms are cultivated on sugars derived from plants or inputs derived from petroleum. This technology is a more efficient method of turning solar energy into food compared to food production that relies on biological photosynthesis.”
The potential for using the technology to grow crop plants also was investigated. Cowpea, tomato, tobacco, rice, canola and green pea all were able to use carbon from acetate when cultivated in the dark.
“We found that a wide range of crops could take the acetate and build it into the major molecular building blocks an organism needs to grow and thrive,” said Marcus Harland-Dunaway, a doctoral candidate in the Jinkerson Lab and co-lead author of the study. “We may be able to grow crops with acetate as an extra energy source to boost crop yields.”
Artificial photosynthesis creates possibilities for growing food in increasingly difficult conditions. Drought, floods and reduced land availability would be less of a threat to global food security if crops for humans and animals grew in less resource-intensive, controlled environments. Crops also could be grown in cities and other areas currently unsuitable for agriculture.
“Using artificial photosynthesis approaches to produce food could be a paradigm shift for how we feed people,” Jinkerson said. “By increasing the efficiency of food production, less land is needed. And for agriculture in non-traditional environments, such as outer space, increased energy efficiency could help feed more crew members with fewer inputs.”
The scientists’ approach to food production was submitted to National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Deep Space Food Challenge where it was a Phase I winner.
The research study recently was published in Nature Food. Visit nature.com and search for "artificial photosynthesis" for more information.
Holly Ober is a senior public-information officer at the University of California-Riverside.