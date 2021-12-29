Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

KING’S CORNER, Wis. – Along the Sauk Prairie back in 1842, Hosea King and his large brood settled at the corner of two roads along the stagecoach road connecting the north-south road between the fledgling Wisconsin communities of Baraboo and Madison.
King took advantage of the spot to open a tavern, providing meals and lodging for travelers. The four corners were commonly called King’s Corners after Hosea and his family.
King and his wife had a mixed family of nine children from his first marriage and nine from her first marriage, along with at least one they had together. The family entertained their guests by playing music with Hosea King’s fife joined by two of his sons with their violins – Solomon and David. Besides the tavern, they had a blacksmith shop and farmed the surrounding prairie.
Solomon King followed in his father’s footsteps; he was a farmer, a blacksmith, a tavern keeper and a gunsmith. He was famous for serving flapjacks at the tavern. And his wife, Ursula, occasionally held séances. Solomon King predicted there was gold in the nearby Baraboo Hills, which started a small gold rush; nothing was ever found.
The town of King’s Corners was platted in 1856 by Solomon King and named New Haven, after the town in Connecticut. The name never stuck and it continued to be called King’s Corners. The plat allowed for 60 lots and seven streets – Willow, Popple, Oak, West, Mill, Kingston and Main.
Because there was a waterway running through the town, each of the north-south streets had a bridge. The waterway caused a lot of flooding. Eventually the town had a post office, school, church, two blacksmiths, two wagon makers, and nine or 10 houses.
Schooling in the town began in 1842 when the King family settled there, with the first building erected on Solomon King’s land in 1852 – at a cost of $213.49. Parents were required to pay a half cord of wood for each student. The building was 26 feet by 20 feet with eight windows, and a wood stove in the middle of the room. For convenience sake the school was moved in 1878 to the center of King’s Corners.
The school building was moved again in 1891 to a nearby farm; it was used for chickens until it burned. The new school that replaced it had several upgrades, including slate boards and an organ. A basement was added later, with the installation of a furnace. It continued as a school until consolidation closed it in 1952.
The school wasn’t the only building that moved from here to there. The residents of King’s Corners received their spiritual nourishment from circuit riders until they built an edifice in 1862. That building spent 14 years in town, being shared by the Methodists and Baptists. It was decided in 1876 to move it south to a more-central location for the township.
Another King of note was Hosea’s son David King who married Ammarillas Eaton. Like his father, David King was a gunsmith; Ammarillas King helped in the business. After David King died she remarried, but once again found herself widowed. So she bought a loom and made carpets as well as continued the gunsmith business. Because she needed to test guns as she worked on them, she became an excellent sharpshooter. At the age of 86 years she could still hit a bullseye without glasses, with open sights, at 100 yards using a Winchester rifle.
Solomon King’s son, Elias King, went to Nebraska to farm for five years but returned to become postmaster and justice of the peace. He was an innovative farmer, having a threshing machine for doing custom work, and a sawmill. He built the first circular silo in the area, put a galvanized roof on his barn, and used drainage tile and a subsoiler. Before he died in 1922 he applied for a patent for a woodcutter that sized wood for burning in stove; also he designed a cow-tail holder to prevent face slaps from wet tails.
At one time the town had a mill but with so few residences there was not enough business for it to survive. In the 1930s one of the townspeople tried to raise frogs in the wetland north of his or her home, but that too failed. There was also a pea-viner operating at this time for the Herfort Canning Co., based in nearby Baraboo.
In the 1940s the army decided build the Badger Ordnance Works on the prairie next to Wisconsin Highway 12 – across from King’s Corners. Local people thought King’s Corners was going to expand and become a lively place. Although the residents did take in some boarders and there was a supper club for a while, it never did thrive.
Township resident Erhart Mueller took the time to document many stories of the surrounding town of Sumpter, becoming locally famous for the books he wrote in retirement – thus saving the memories of King’s Corners.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.