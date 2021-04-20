Back Roads from Wisconsin's Past

NEWTON, Wis. – Coming down off the ridge from Westby in Vernon County, Wisconsin, the road winds around the hill and drops into the valley. There lies the site of the once-prosperous village of Newton. Presumably named for an early resident, its main feature now is a cemetery hidden across the creek from the main road.
At its peak Newton was famous for its schools, which included the county’s first high school. As potential teachers graduated the school’s influence was felt all across the United States. Credit for the school is given to Hartwell Allen, who in 1856 moved to Newton from Vermont. Having been well-educated himself, he desired to pass on that education to younger generations. He secured teachers from New England and oversaw the building of a two-story school.
Eventually children from all across the county came to Newton for education, both public and private. Its newspaper makes many mentions of Newton graduates moving on to teach, including Hattie Stephenson who became Colorado’s assistant state superintendent and state librarian.
Families moved into the town and it began to prosper.
“(It was) a whir of machinery, from flouring and sawmills, an electric-light plant sufficient in power to light the mills, and the office and residence of L. A. Aiken, who was proprietor in those best days of the hamlet,” the Vernon County newspaper stated. “There were two or three mercantile establishments carrying good stocks, blacksmith and woodworking shops, a graded school, post office, cheese factory and creamery, and other enterprises that go with an inland village.”
Allen is credited with building the first grist mill, which was later bought by Lorin Aiken. It was then modernized with four buhrstones and three sets of roller mills that could grind 100 bushels of wheat and 150 pounds of feed per day.
Allen, who wore many different hats, was an early postmaster. But more significantly he moved up the career ladder to become the first superintendent of schools in Vernon County. He taught at many schools in the area until his mid-60s when failing health forbid him from continuing. No details are given but the local newspaper mentioned his personal habits prevented him from receiving any aid his last few years. As a widower he lived like a pauper until he committed suicide by hanging himself.
Newton was the center for area political meetings; in 1889 it became an exciting center of controversy concerning the Bennett Law. The law, passed by the state legislature, required English to be the primary language taught in public and private schools. It was tucked into a compulsory-education law and few people saw it until it was approved.
The governor at the time was William D. Hoard, the founder of Hoard’s Dairyman, and he fully supported English in the schools. The German-speaking people of the state took offense at his inflammatory comments and he was denied a second term. Newton resident John Stephenson, a veteran of the Civil War’s Wisconsin 43rd Infantry, was serving in the assembly. He lost his party’s backing and consequently election to a second term because of his stance on the Bennett Law.
At about the turn of the 20th century, the families in Newton and the surrounding area started a large exodus to South Dakota where many of them found work with the Aberdeen telephone company. Former Newton resident J.S. Zietlow became the phone company’s president. The movers made many trips back home to Wisconsin to enjoy the hills and greenery.
The Viroqua newspaper in 1911 described Newton.
“Now the mills are mute and all else has flown except the trading place of Thos. Peterson and the blacksmith shop of Dexter F. Allen,” it stated. “Willows have grown in the streets till one can scarcely discern where he is at between the north and south sides. The churches, Methodist and Advent, are maintained. Heavy floods have made it too expensive to keep the mill race in repair and the properties, long counted among the most valuable in the county, have been out of use for years.”
An interesting tidbit showed in the 1921 newspaper with a story about a nearby Newton resident, Tenant Pratt, and his sick goose. Pratt noticed the bird was sick so decided to butcher him. Upon cleaning the goose he found a small nugget of gold in the gullet. Other residents in the area through the years also claimed to have found gold in the hills. Checking with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website shows it possibly happened. It suggests there are many areas in Wisconsin where small amounts of gold formed.
Flash flooding took its toll many times, destroying buildings and causing the county to move the road. Although there are a couple of homes left where prosperous Newton once stood, the biggest population is in the Newton Cemetery, accessed by an old iron bridge.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.