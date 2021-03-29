Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

MERIDEAN, Wis. – It’s difficult to believe the sleepy little town called Meridean was twice a bustling metropolis. Its first incarnation was on an island in the Chippewa River; its second was nearby south of the river.
There are three islands in the Chippewa River in that area, but Happy Island has the most history because of its sawmills. The lumberjacks caught logs coming down the river from logging camps to the north, sawing them into boards or useful items such as shingles. From there they were put on the rail for the western states or floated further downriver to the Mississippi River.
Meridean started as a logging town on Happy Island. It was named after Mary Dean, a steamboat cook who drowned at the river bend – or so the story was told in the late 1800s. The lumberjacks thought that highly of Dean’s cooking.
There were also privately owned farms on the islands, along with lumber-company farms for the horses and mules needed to do the work at the sawmills. A dock provided a place for farmers to ship their wheat to other states. At that time the river was narrower than it currently is; wooden-plank bridges were used to give access to the islands.
In 1879 it was reported in an Eau Claire newspaper that 72,000 shingles per week were being produced on Happy Island, along with 18 million board feet of lumber. All that caused Meridean to become a thriving town. It boasted a church served by a circuit rider. The church building was struck by lightning, rebuilt, flooded and rebuilt a second time.
The town started to decline about 1886. By1891 when the remaining lumber company was sold and moved to Minnesota, the 135 residents also left – although eight farmers remained. In the meantime people began to populate a second Meridean nearby and south of the river. They disassembled their church and moved it to nearby Rock Creek.
The second Meridean prospered with the help of a railroad line built in 1882. It had a depot, a stockyard, a cigar factory, a barber, a creamery, stores, a funeral parlor, a blacksmith, a bank, a pickle factory, a school, a dressmaker, a lumberyard and a church.
Besides the Lutheran church there was an active group of Drunkards in town. The group was named for the German word for dunking. Members believed in large families, washing of feet, the practice of a Holy Kiss at the beginning and end of the worship service, and a Great Feast where a beef was slaughtered. Although sects still exist in the United States, the Dunn County members moved on to other states.
A crow hatchery opened in 1903. The peculiar business was one of at least two in the United States at the time, raising crows so the heads could be used on ladies’ hats. Later a commercial business for chickens and other fowls was built near Meridean. It was about that time that the first silos were built in the county.
The state bank opened for business in 1921 and closed in 1933. Despite the Great Depression, all depositors were able to regain their money at its closing. In the 1940s the county decided repairing the wood-plank bridges after numerous floods was no longer cost-effective. They bought all the land on the islands, planting 280,000 trees on 1,800 acres of land. The bridges were replaced with a ferry, which was discontinued in 1964 when a new county bridge was built in nearby Caryville.
Two notable citizens to come from Meridean were James Clark and Truman Torgerson. Clark was a farmer who prospered enough to hire his work done, giving him free time to indulge in his hobbies. He roamed the countryside keeping detailed diaries of what he observed among the plants, insects, birds and animals. He taught himself about medicinal plants and cultivated his own herbal garden that included ginseng. He trapped animals and started his own mink ranch.
Clark collected insects, fossils and birds. He learned taxidermy so he could preserve the birds, amassing a collection of 747 specimens – which his family donated to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He opened his home to anyone who wanted to view his collection, giving him the moniker of the “Bird Man of Meridean.”
Truman Torgerson didn’t stay in Meridean. He gathered many accolades for his time spent at UW-Madison, where he won the national NCAA light-heavyweight boxing championship in 1939. After graduating with an agricultural degree, he helped farmers in the Dunn County area form the Lake-to-Lake Cooperative before moving to Manitowoc to serve as the ag agent.
Torgerson was like others who left the area for career opportunities. Many farmers moved to Montana. Businesses closed and the town dwindled. Now all that remains a few houses and a bike trail where the trains once ran.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.