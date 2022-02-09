Back Roads from Wisconsin's Past

GRAFTON, Wis. – Grandiose dreams based on a solid idea led to the rise and then fall of Port Ulao on Lake Michigan’s west shoreline in Ozaukee County. Although it never made a big splash, one of its few residents became internationally famous – unfortunately not for something good.
When James T. Gifford in the early 1840s moved to the spot from Illinois, he bought quite a few acres of land. He intended to build a 1,000-foot pier, using it to sell wood to the new steamers plying the Great Lakes. The spot he chose had a 150-foot drop from the bluff to the beach on the lake. Wood would be provided by local farmers who were settling and clearing farmland. It was the second pier to be built along the western-Lake Michigan coast.
According to an 1849 newspaper, Port Ulao was chosen for the name of the town after a Mexican castle in Veracruz called Castle of San Juan de Ulúa. The spelling was simplified for English speakers.
Gifford built his pier. And then he followed that with the state’s first paved turnpike, which was chartered in 1847. He’s credited with inventing a simple way to build a hard-surface road by cutting down trees and laying them in heaps, which were then covered with clay dug from along the road. That was burnt and after cooling, leveled. The ashes mixed with the clay to make the hard surface for $704 per mile. The road extended toward nearby Grafton, although plans were for it to go as far as the Wisconsin River.
Luther and Wilson Guiteau were hired in 1848 to survey the new town of 12 square blocks; they platted extra land that was called the Ulao Addition. The Guiteaus built a beautiful brick home that stood into modern times, though in 1856 they returned to their homes in Illinois. Luther Guiteau’s son, Charles Julius, was described as a sickly-looking, quiet, unpopular child who would not play with the town’s younger children.
Charles Guiteau went on to college but failed at subsequent jobs, and was described as dishonest in his dealings. He was lightly involved in politics, working on the election campaign for President James Garfield. When Garfield won the election of 1880, Guiteau asked for and expected appointment as an ambassador to Europe. When he failed to procure one, he shot and killed the president, putting Port Ulao in the history books.
In the meantime Port Ulao had 12 to 16 families in town. Businesses included a dance hall, a tavern, a grain mill and a railroad depot. There was also a fanning-mill factory. Fanning mills were one of the earliest farm machines. They mechanized the winnowing process; a hand-cranked fan blows grain and chaff across vibrating screens.
A second pier was built for cleaning and smoking fish. The railroad was busy and included a telegraph office. It was a popular spot to ship grain and cattle. The wood trade was good; it was noted in one of the state’s newspapers that a ship named the Empire burned 600 cords of wood, about 10 acres worth, while traveling from Buffalo, New York, to Chicago.
Religious services were not well attended but were provided by an old-school Presbyterian named Deacon Buck. He held church in the schoolhouse and read sermons from an old red book. During the week he drove around the area with a wagon, trading any portable property he could to support himself.
Another trade for the town was the exporting of Grafton limestone. The stone was mined nearby and shipped out on the railroad at Port Ulao. It was a yellow stone, similar in color to stones used in building Chicago. After it was mined and was exposed to air it hardened, making it useful for buildings.
In 1850 the wood business was sold to Capt. John Howe, a veteran of the War of 1812. Applications were made to the federal government for a beacon light on the pier and a lighthouse – at the cost of $3,500. But neither was built until 1981 when Brana Kevich built a 50-foot private lighthouse.
By the winter of 1853 things were not going well. Workers cut wood for 30 cents per cord but were forced to take pay in store scrip. Three years later part of the town was unplatted and sold at $15 per acre. As Port Ulao suffered, nearby Port Washington increased in size.
Howe tried in 1854 to have a state road chartered from Port Ulao to Milwaukee, but the Wisconsin Legislature declined the request. Howe also had grandiose ideas about building a canal from Milwaukee to Lake Superior, and through Canada to Alaska.
After the Civil War coal replaced wood for powering the steamboats, and that advancing technology killed Port Ulao. During prohibition it was rumored that the Port Ulao tavern was the place to get moonshine and have a rowdy time. Currently the tavern is all that remains of the town – and, in Wisconsin tradition, a destination for a Friday-night fish fry.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.